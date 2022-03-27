Regan Gascoigne breaks down as he won Dancing on Ice 2022 in a closely fought final

Regan Gascoigne breaks down as he won Dancing on Ice 2022 in a closely fought final

Regan Gascoigne has won Dancing on Ice in a close match. Regan Gascoigne, Kimberly Wyatt and Brendan Cole take on each other in a thrilling series finale

video loading

video unavailable

Dancing on Ice: Regan and Karina were crowned winners

Regan Gascoigne has won Dancing on Ice 2022.

Dancer won over Brendan Cole and Kimberly Wyatt – who finished third – in a close match final, with all three remaining celebrities receiving multiple perfect scores of 40 out of 40.

The show’s judges – Jayne Torville, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo – offered their verdict on the remaining three, but it was up to the home audience to choose their eventual winner.

Speaking after the announcement of his victory, Regan primarily…

Read Full News