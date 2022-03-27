Regan Gascoigne breaks down as he won Dancing on Ice 2022 in a closely fought final

Dancing on Ice: Regan and Karina were crowned winners

Regan Gascoigne has won Dancing on Ice in a close match. Regan Gascoigne, Kimberly Wyatt and Brendan Cole take on each other in a thrilling series finale

Regan Gascoigne has won Dancing on Ice 2022.

Dancer won over Brendan Cole and Kimberly Wyatt – who finished third – in a close match final, with all three remaining celebrities receiving multiple perfect scores of 40 out of 40.

The show’s judges – Jayne Torville, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo – offered their verdict on the remaining three, but it was up to the home audience to choose their eventual winner.

Speaking after the announcement of his victory, Regan primarily…