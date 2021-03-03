Reggie Miller became a father again at age 55

Loading...

In a modern game full of snipers, Reggie Miller Set an example He was Shooting specialist Who preferred to take a 3-pointer instead of a closer mid-range jumper.

Team up his stroke with a relentless mouth and killer instinct, and you get the man you love with your team, but don’t hate. There are very few National Basketball Association Players who Angry Michael Jordan Excess.

Reginald Wayne Miller Was born on August 24, 1965 in Riverside, California. He succeeded in court at Riverside Polytechnic High School, under the shadow of his sister Cheryl Miller – arguably Greatest female hopper of all time.

Miller attended high school from the University of California, Los Angeles. After four successful years on the UCLA Bruins basketball team, Miller was the 11th-overall pick 1987 NBA Draft From Indiana Pacers.

The most famous period of his tenure is documented in ESPN 30 for 30, Win time: Reggie Miller vs New York Nucks.

after a 18 years professional career In Indianapolis, shooting guard gets an infection TNT Broadcast booth. Serves as a color commentator on the majority of his assignments, along with Kevin Harlan, the American professional basketball player who won the Olympic gold medal.

We know Miller inside and out through basketball, but how about his personal life?

Reggie Miller’s ex-wife Marita Stavrou

"Miller time" Steals the show again in Game 4. Indie media "kangaroo court" Gave me "T" To interview Reggie’s then wife Marita Stavro Miller after her latest heroine. As Reggie said at the beginning of this episode#last Dance "It was against black cat baby" pic.twitter.com/tAvENqPdUu – Eric Richie (@EricRicheyVSN) May 18, 2020

Reggie Miller was Introduced to Marita Stavrou Through in 1992 Los Angeles Lakers supper star Magic johnson. The two soon tied the knot and eight years later, the NBA player filed for divorce.

the upcoming Break up It was messy. Stavaru asked Miller to hide his net worth, accusing Miller of paying hefty sums to his friends. Miller disputed the claim. The stunning doubled. According to Miller’s lawyer, Jim Buck, the party divorced Stavaru for $ 5 million before he was indicted.

Family issues surfaced after a bizarre Fire incident In which the couple’s $ 1 million Indiana home was burned. There are rumors Stavrou was involved, but this was not proven and remains one of the NBAMore obscure conspiracy theories. Trap daily Have an opinion.

Eventually, public fighting subsided and the marriage broke up. Stavroo was a staple in the Pacers games, while the pair were together. After a five-time NBA All-Star Moved forward From Stavrou, he date Actresses Rachel Nichols, Natane Baudreau and Jamiece Haft.

Laura Laskowski

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Reggie Miller (@reggiemillertnt)

Reggie Miller settled down and found love with girlfriend Laura Laskowski. Is located in Malibu, California And share three children together: son Riker, born in 2013, daughter Lennox, born in 2016, and a second daughter born in 2021.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Laskowski (@lauralaskowski)

Miller, who is 55, and Laskowski have a healthy relationship. They CyclePost about your children with love, travel, and social media. If their children are anything like their fathers, they will do everything possible to come out in the winning position of an argument.

NBA commentator Has a common voice for TNT Throughout the NBA Playoffs and NCAA Tournaments.

After a rocky first marriage, 2012 Basketball hall of fame Inspaddy has settled into a happy family life. Do not think that he will not flop when he plays his children one by one.

This post was originally published on September 27, 2020 before being updated.