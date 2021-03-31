Regina Cassandra Wiki, Age, Bio, Movies, Husband, Height, Photos

ENTERTAINMENT

Regina Cassandra is a South Indian actress and model. She became popular through Tamil movies. Her lovely performance impressed the audience and she got more offers. Later, she acted in Kannada, Telugu and Hindi movies. In a short time, she became a leading face of South Indian movies.

Biography and Educational Qualifications

Regina Cassandra Picture

Born in Chennai, she loved acting. She completed her schooling with good marks. Along with her studies she was active in dance and other programs. At her young age, she started acting in TV ads. She graduated from Women’s Christian College at Chennai. Her Bachelor Degree is in Psychology. During her college days, she started modeling.

Her movie debut was through a Tamil movie in 2005. She impressed everyone with the amazing role. With lovely acting, she got back to back hit roles. Later, she was seen in Kannada and Hindi movies too. Currently, she is a popular South Indian actress.

Family, Parents, Boyfriend

She was born in a Hindu-Christian family. Her parents are well settled in their hometown. Regina Cassandra’s boyfriend is Sundeep Kishan. Her ex-lovers are Sai Dharam Tej and Vikram Aditya Menon.

Age, Height, Weight

She was born on 13 December 1990. April 1990. Regina Cassandra’s age is 30 years as of 2020. Her height is 5 feet 6 inches and weight is 56 kgs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Career

She first did commercials. She also acted in several short films. She did her movie debut when she was 16. She appeared in short films first. Later she got recognition. Currently she will be seen in a Telugu cop drama.

All Movies List
  • Nenjam Marappathillai
  • Acharya
  • Party
  • Evaru
  • Nena Na
  • Chakra
  • Kallapart
  • Kasada Thapara
  • Soorpanganai
  • Kanda Naal Mudhal
  • Azhagiya Asura
  • Panchamirtham
  • Suryakaanti
  • Shiva Manasulo Shruti
  • Routine Love Story
  • Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga
  • Nirnayam
  • Kotha Janta
  • Ra Ra… Krishnayya
  • Power
  • Jyo achyutananda
  • Shankara
  • Maanagaram
  • Saravanan Irukka BBayamae
  • Balakrishnudu
  • Awe
  • Mr. CChandramoul
  • Silukkuvarupatti Singam
  • Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
  • 7

Regina Cassandra Photos

Instagram

Facebook

