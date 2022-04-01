Regional chief says Ukraine attacked fuel depot in Russian city of Belgorod

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to halt contracts to supply gas to Europe unless countries pay in roubles, a demand that many European countries rejected on March 31 as Russia pushed back on the country’s north. The shelling continued in areas around Kyiv, despite promises to withdraw operations in the U.S.

Putin’s ultimatum on gas supplies is due to take effect on April 1, the same day new talks aimed at stopping the war were to be held.

European governments rejected Putin’s demand, but said they would study a mechanism that allowed Putin customers to send foreign currency to a specified account in Russia’s Gazprombank, which would then return the ruble for gas purchases.

“They have to open ruble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments …