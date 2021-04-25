Regis Prograis on Ivan Redkach TKO at Triller’s Paul vs Askren

Regis Prograis scored a TKO victory over Ivan Redkach within the sixth spherical of their latest boxing bout. The prizefight happened as a part of Triller Struggle Membership on Saturday, April seventeenth which was headlined by Jake Paul versus Ben Askren.

Prograis has three younger children and was getting in some high quality household time as he decompresses from this victory while talking with me.

Under are a number of excerpts from my latest dialog with Regis Prograis who emerged victorious from the newest Triller co-feature bout.

Regis Prograis

His son getting to satisfy Justin Bieber at Triller Struggle Membership

“I’m so glad that he’s experiencing these items as a result of at some point when he’s like a grown man, he’ll be like, ‘bro, my dad was so fucking cool’. He’s gonna assume like ‘rattling, my dad did all this’. He received to satisfy Justin Bieber. He received to satisfy… Pete Davidson…So I imply it’s a great factor.”

The combat initially being dominated a choice win and subsequently being amended to a TKO victory

“I imply I used to be pleased, bro. As a result of I imply in the event you watched it from dwelling, and also you wasn’t there, I used to be fucking yelling about that. I used to be like, ‘bro, give me my knockout. I need my knockout’. So when he went to the bottom, I imply, his spouse was cursing me out. She’s like ‘Oh fuck you’ and all this they usually apologized. They’re good individuals, I don’t need to get it flawed like they’re dangerous individuals, they’re really good… I’m arguing with the group and every kind of stuff. Lots of chaos happening outdoors the ring as a result of it was a really intimate combat.”

“Like everyone was very shut. It’s form of like being within the health club matter of reality. All people was actual near the ring…My supervisor, they labored on it. I discovered the following day they gave me the knockout. I discovered I believe Sunday or Monday they gave me the knockout.”

Prograis vs Redkach

The shut quarters, no followers in attendance dynamic feeling extra like sparring within the health club

“Effectively it was comfortability similar to you stated, however is {that a} good factor in boxing? I don’t know. Nevertheless it was positively simply being snug. It was similar to sparring, it was simply form of like simple. It was very lenient, the entire occasion was very lenient…They instructed me to be on the area for six o’clock proper, after which I ended up strolling to go to the ring at like 11:45 (PM).”

“So I imply, I’m within the dressing room for nearly six hours, and simply the entire time, it was simply actual lenient…It felt like simply being in a health club. It didn’t actually offer you an actual combat really feel prefer it was an actual combat. Since you didn’t have that crowd with that nervousness and stuff like that.”

Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul

PBC or Triller for the following prizefight?

“I’m a free agent. So I can go wherever, I can go wherever I need to go proper now…So if Triller needs to placed on me with one other combat, I’ll go along with Triller. But when PBC comes with a greater supply then I’ll go along with PBC…I’m gonna chase the cash, chase the largest fights.”

The PBC roster at 147 kilos and his plans to rent a nutritionist to navigate future fights at 140 lbs

“The very first thing is yeah like most likely go to 147 over there. However I’m not going to ’47 proper now. I need to keep at ’40. For me, I need to keep at 140 proper now. So I don’t even know. I actually can’t even say what I’m gonna do. I actually don’t even know. You simply by no means know the way the panorama is gonna play in boxing. You by no means know what’s gonna occur. So I’m simply form of simply taking it day-to-day and seeing what’s on the desk for me.”

Triller Struggle Membership

Recapturing 140-pound gold, Regis Prograis eyeing a crown at 147 lbs, and the best subsequent combat

“I positively need to be a champion. If they provide me the chance at 147, I’ll be a champion at 147 additionally. I simply need to be a two-time champion. There’s simply one thing in me. I need to be a champion once more at 140. It’s simply unfinished enterprise. I really feel like I nonetheless must be a champion proper now, you realize. That’s why I need to be a champion once more. I nonetheless really feel like I’m the very best at 140 proper now and I need to be a champion once more.”

“So for me, a combat that I need is an Adrien Broner combat. I need to combat Adrien Broner.”

Predicting beforehand that Jake Paul would beat Ben Askren and his ideas on the principle occasion

“Not gonna lie, I known as it a very long time in the past. I didn’t assume he was gonna knock him out like that within the first spherical, that dangerous within the first spherical. Jake Paul positively stunned me with that. I didn’t have Ben Askren profitable. There was no approach Ben Askren might beat Jake Paul. I noticed his fingers, his fingers are horrible. He simply wasn’t a great striker.”

“So his fingers have been horrible. And you realize Jake Paul, he’s youthful. He’s been working and his fingers look higher. He’s greater and stronger. So, yeah, for me, I knew that Jake Paul was going to beat him and knock him out however he stunned me by how briskly he did it in that first spherical.”

Askren vs Paul

The distinctive spectacle of Triller Struggle Membership and the partying vibe that permeated

“Yeah, it was very lenient, man. If I’m not mistaken, me and Ivan (Redkach) have been like the one fighters. The actual boxers that was combating on the cardboard. So everyone else, it was simply form of like a celebration. I wasn’t having that. As a result of for me, I take a look at this boxing shit as severe to me.”

“I used to be within the room the entire time till I needed to come out. Was in my room, I’m speaking about the entire week. I used to be in my room, I used to be working…It was only a complete completely different vibe. It was a celebration vibe. There was ingesting and folks excessive and smoking. Nevertheless it wasn’t what I used to be used to, for certain.”

Regis Prograis sustaining laser focus amid the carnival-style, superstar fuelled chaos of Triller

“I imply I noticed all these individuals however for me, once I’m in my zone I’m prepared. I’m not anxious about nothing. I don’t care who walks in. I noticed all these folks that have been passing by my dressing room. However I didn’t care about it. I used to be anxious about combating. On the finish of the day, that’s what I got here right here to do. Lots of them got here to play and occasion. Be round celebrities and stuff. However for me I didn’t come for that, I got here for enterprise. I got here for a combat. May do all that stuff after the combat however earlier than the combat, no I wasn’t… I used to be severe. Was in my zone.”

Regis Prograis vs Ivan Redkach

Getting to indicate the nuances of the candy science and being probably the most related illustration of top-level boxing on this type of a card

“Yeah, for certain. Yeah, I imply I’m glad that I received to signify boxing. I used to be the one on the cardboard that basically represented actual boxing and I had a shut out in there. It was a bit of weird however I ended him and received the knockout. So I’m proud of all the things.”

Managing the vary nicely in opposition to Ivan Redkach and rising the strain steadily

“Yeah bro and that’s why I believe that’s why he did what he did. As a result of I used to be approaching to him. Like I imply in that final spherical, in that sixth spherical once I received up, I instructed my coach I’m about to start out strolling him down. I’m about to start out beating him up. And I began hitting him tougher and an increasing number of. He simply needed a approach out, that’s all. He simply needed a approach out.”

Regis Prograis’ parting ideas

“I simply thank everyone for watching the combating man. That’s the principle factor. Thanks for watching the combat. Hopefully, I might be again. If the followers need me to be again within the ring, I believe most individuals need to see me in opposition to Adrien Broner. And so, the followers must demand it. That’s what I’m demanding, Adrien Broner combat subsequent. And, if the followers demand it, it’ll make it that a lot greater.”

