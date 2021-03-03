(Registration) Aikyashree Scholarship 2021: Apply Online, Login & Status

Aikyashree Scholarship Scheme Apply | Aikyashree Scholarship Scheme Online Registration | Aikyashree Scholarship Application Status | Aikyashree Scholarship Scheme Form

In order to promote education, the government launches various types of scholarship schemes so that those students who belong to the financially weaker section of society can be able to continue their education. Today through this article we are going to tell you about a scholarship scheme launched by West Bengal called Aikyashree scholarship. Under this scholarship scheme, financial assistance will be provided to minority students for their studies. We are going to give you complete details regarding the scholarship scheme like what is Aikyashree scholarship.?, its benefits, objective, eligibility criteria, features, required documents application procedure etc. So if you are interested to grab every single detail regarding this scholarship scheme then you are requested to read this article very carefully till the end.

Aikyashree Scholarship 2021

West Bengal minority development and Miracle Corporation has started a scholarship scheme called Aikyashree scholarship for the students of West Bengal who belong to the minority community. Under this scholarship scheme financial assistance is provided to deserving students at both college and school level. Through this scholarship scheme, the government provides social-economic benefits and educational opportunities to minority students. This scholarship scheme is a kind of end to end scholarship for the students of West Bengal. Through this scholarship, students can avail financial assistance from class 1 to PhD level. It has to be noted that only students belonging to minority communities can apply for the Aikyashree scholarship scheme. The minority communities are Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhist, Parsis and Jains.

Beneficiaries of Aikyashree Scholarship

The beneficiaries of Aikyashree scholarship are as follows:-

Student belonging to to Muslim community of West Bengal

Those students who belong to Christian community in West Bengal

Student belonging to Sikh community in West Bengal

Those student who belong to Buddhist community in West Bengal

Student belonging to Parsi community in West Bengal

Student belonging to Jain community in West Bengal

Key Highlights of Aikyashree Scholarship

Name Of The Scheme Aikyashree Scholarship Launched By Government Of West Bengal Beneficiary Students Belonging To Minority Communities In West Bengal Objective To Provide Financial Assistance For Higher Education Official Website Click Here Year 2021 Application Mode Online Department West Bengal Minority Development And Finance Corporation

List of Scholarships Under Aikyashree Scholarship

The government of West Bengal offers 5 types of scholarships under Aikyashree scholarship scheme for minority students belonging to West Bengal so that they can continue their education. The list of scholarships are as follows:-

WB pre matric scholarship

WB post matric scholarship

Hindi scholarship scheme

Swami Vivekananda merit cum means scholarship

Bigyani Kanya Medha Britti scholarship

Details Of Scholarship Providers Under Aikyashree Scholarship

Name Of Scholarship Name Of Provider Swami Vivekananda Merit Cum Means Scholarship For Minorities, West Bengal Government Of West Bengal West Bengal Post Matric Scholarship For Sc/St/Obc Backward Classes Welfare Department, Government Of West Bengal Bigyani Kanya Medha Britti Scholarship, West Bengal Jagdish Bose National Science Talent Search, Kolkata Hindi Scholarship Scheme, West Bengal Department Of Higher Education, Science And Technology And Biotechnology, Government Of West Bengal West Bengal Pre Matric Scholarship For Sc St Student Backward Classes Welfare Department, Government Of West Bengal

Objective Of Aikyashree Scholarship

The main objective of Aikyashree scholarship is to provide financial assistance to the students belonging to minority communities so that they can continue their education without thinking about the financial burden. It has to be noted that this scholarship is only provided to those students who are not financially stable. Aikyashree scholarship will be provided from class 1 to PhD level. With the help of this scholarship scheme, social-economic benefit and educational opportunities will be provided to the beneficiary so that the deserving students can get an education.

Details Of Aikyashree Scholarship

There are 5 types of scholarships that are provided under Aikyashree scholarship. The details of these scholarships are as follows:-

Type of Scholarship Details West Bengal Pre Matric Scholarship Through this scholarship scheme financial incentive from Rs 150 to Rs 750 per month is provided along with ad hoc reward of Rs 1000 per year. Students studying in class 9th and 10th can avail the benefit of West Bengal pre Matric Scholarship scheme West Bengal Post Matric Scholarship Through this scholarship scheme financial incentive from Rs 160 to Rs 1200 per month is provided to the beneficiaries. Those students who are studying in class 11th and 12th can avail the benefit of this scholarship scheme. Only those students who belong to SC, ST and OBC category can avail the benefit of this scheme. It has to be noted that students studying in post matriculation or post secondary level will be provided with the benefit of this scheme. Bigyani Kanya Medha Britti Scholarship Under this scholarship scheme Rs 3000 per month financial incentives are provided to the beneficiaries along with yearly book grant of Rs 2000. This scholarship is available only for the female students who are studying in class 12th. Those female students who are pursuing undergraduate courses in basic science, engineering, medical etc can also avail the benefit of this scheme Swami Vivekananda Merit Cum Means Scholarship Under this scholarship scheme Rs 8000 per month will be provided to the students which will be dependent on their level of education. The students studying in class 11 to PHD level can apply for this scholarship scheme. This scholarship will be distributed among students according to their academic advantage and financial needs Hindi Scholarship Scheme Those students who are studying in non Hindi speaking states like West Bengal will be provided with a Hindi scholarship scheme. Only those students who are studying in higher secondary or undergraduate or postgraduate or research level courses can avail the benefit of this scheme. Under this scheme financial incentives from Rs 300 to Rs 1000 per month will be provided to students.

Schedule of Aikyashree Scholarship

Below mentioned is the Aikyashree scholarship schedule for the year 2021. It should be noted that the below-mentioned schedule is tentative in nature. The date for scholarships varies every year.

Name Of Scholarship Schedule Swami Vivekananda Merit Cum Means Scholarship For Minorities, West Bengal July to September West Bengal Post Matric Scholarship For SC/ST/OBC September to November Bigyani Kanya Medha Britti Scholarship, West Bengal May to July Hindi Scholarship Scheme, West Bengal October to December West Bengal Pre Matric Scholarship For Sc St Student September to November

Incentive Amount of Aikyashree Scholarship

For Hostellers

Types of Scholarship Classes Admission fee & tuition fee waiver Maintenance Allowance waiver Total benefit Merit-cum-Means Medical Engineering, Management, Law, Chartered Accountant, etc. courses Rs 2000 Rs 11000 Rs 33000 Post-Matric 11 and 12 Rs. 7700 Rs. 4200 Rs. 11,900 11 and 12 (technical and vocational courses of this level) Rs. 11,000 Rs. 4200 Rs. 15,200 Undergraduate and Postgraduate Rs. 3300 Rs. 6300 Rs. 9600 M.Phil. Rs. 3300 Rs. 13,200 Rs. 16,500 Pre Matric 6 to 10 Rs 4400 Rs 6600 Rs 11,000

For Day Scholars

Types of Scholarship Classes Admission fee & tuition fee waiver Maintenance Allowance waiver Total Benefits Pre-Matric 1 to 5 – Rs. 1100 Rs. 1100 6 to 10 Rs. 4400 Rs. 1100 Rs. 5500 Post-Matric 11 and 12 Rs. 7700 Rs. 2500 Rs. 10200 11 and 12 (technical and vocational courses of this level) Rs. 11,000 Rs. 2500 Rs. 13500 Undergraduate and Postgraduate Rs. 3300 Rs. 3300 Rs. 6600 M.Phil. Rs. 3300 Rs. 6000 Rs. 9300 Merit-cum-Means Medical Engineering, Management, Law, Chartered Accountant, etc. courses Rs. 22,000 Rs. 5500 Rs. 27500

Benefits and Features of Aikyashree Scholarship

West Bengal minority development and Miracle Corporation has started a scholarship scheme called Aikyashree scholarship

Under this scholarship scheme financial incentives are provided to the students belonging to the minority community for their education

Through this scheme financial incentives is provided at both college and school level students

With the help of this scholarship, the government provide socio-economic and educational opportunities to minority students

This scholarship scheme is a kind of end to end scholarship for the students of West Bengal

Through this scholarship scheme, students can avail financial assistance from class 1st to PHD level

Under the Aikyashree scholarship scheme priority will be given to women

With the help of this scholarship scheme, the student will become financially independent

This scheme is going to increase the literacy ratio in the state

Now students are not required to worry about the financial burden

It has to be noted that only students belonging to the minority community can take benefit of this scheme

Eligibility Criteria

Name Of Scholarship Eligibility Criteria Swami Vivekananda Merit Cum Means Scholarship For Minorities, West Bengal Applicant must be permanent resident of West BengalThe applicant must be study in class 11th or 12thAt least 75% marks in high school should be secured by the applicant if he or she is studying in higher secondary level or pursuing any kind of diplomaAt least 75% marks to be secured by the student in class 12th if he or she is studying in undergraduate levelThe annual family income of the applicant should be Rs 2.5 lakh or lessThe scholarship will be distributed to the student on the basis of meritThose students who are pursuing M.Phil and doctoral courses can also apply for this scholarship West Bengal Post Matric Scholarship For SC/ST/OBC Applicant must be permanent resident of West BengalThe annual family income of the applicant should be Rs 100000 or less for OBC, Rs 200000 or less for SC and Rs 2.5 lakh or less for ST studentsThose students who are studying in class 11th, 12th, graduation or post graduation level can apply for this scholarshipOnly those applicants who velong to SC, ST or OBC category can apply for this scholarship Bigyani Kanya Medha Britti Scholarship, West Bengal Applicant must be permanent resident of West BengalApplicant must be femaleThe applicant must have qualified class 12th from any boardStudent must be pursuing education in the field of engineering, medicine or basic science Hindi Scholarship Scheme, West Bengal Applicant must be permanent resident of West BengalThe candidate must belong to non Hindi speaking stateThe student must have passed either madhyamik or higher secondary or graduation or post graduation or any equivalent degree courseThe applicant must have secured at least 60% marks in the qualifying examination60% marks to be attained in the first trial onlyThe applicant must have Hindi as one of the subject West Bengal Pre Matric Scholarship For Sc St Student The student must be resident of West BengalThe annual family income of the applicant should be Rs 200000 or lessApplicant must be a student of class 9th or 10thApplicant must either belong to SC category or ST category

Selection procedure of Aikyashree Scholarship

The selection procedure under Aikyashree scholarship is as follows:-

For new scholarship: The scholarship provider is going to consider the students on the basis of merit and according to the allocation of budget

The scholarship provider is going to consider the students on the basis of merit and according to the allocation of budget For renewal scholarship: Those students who have secured at least 50% marks in the previous qualifying examination will be considered for scholarship

Required Documents for Aikyashree Scholarship

Aadhar card

Income certificate

Bank account details

Fee receipt of current year

Previous year marksheet

Passport size photograph

Residential certificate

Minority community certificate

Mobile number

Bank account details

Application Procedure Of Aikyashree Scholarship

If you want to apply for Aikyashree scholarship then you have to follow the steps given below:-

First of all, you have to go to the official website of West Bengal Minority Development and Finance Corporation

of West Bengal Minority Development and Finance Corporation The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on New Registration 2020-21

Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to select your district

After that application form will open before you

You have to enter all the required details in this application form like your state, district, block, name, father name, mother name, gender, religion, date of birth, mobile number, savings account number, IFS code, etc

Now you have to click on submit and proceed

After that, you have to upload all the required documents

Now you have to click on submit

By following this procedure you can apply for aikyashree scholarship

Procedure To Do Institute Login

Go to the official website of West Bengal Minority Development and Finance Corporation

of West Bengal Minority Development and Finance Corporation The home page will open before you

On the home page were required to click on Institute login

Now you have to select your district

After that, a new page will open before you where you have to enter your username, password, and captcha code

Now you have to click on the login

By following this procedure you can do an Institute login

Procedure To Do Renewal Of Application

After that, a new page will open before you where you have to enter application ID, date of birth, district, and captcha code

Now you have to click on the login

After that renewal Application form will appear before you

You have to enter all the required information in this form

Now you have to attach all the important documents

After that you have to click on submit

By following this procedure you can renew your application

Procedure To Do Official Login

Visit the official website of West Bengal Minority Development and Finance Corporation

of West Bengal Minority Development and Finance Corporation The home page will open before you

On the home page, you are required to click on the official login tab

Now following options will appear before you:-

After that, a new page will open before you

You have to enter your username password and captcha code on this new page

After that you have to click on login

View List Of Registered Institution

Now a new page will appear before you where you have to select your district

After that you have to click on submit

List of the registered institution will be on your computer screen

Procedure To Track Application

Go to the official website of West Bengal Minority Development and Finance Corporation

of West Bengal Minority Development and Finance Corporation The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on the track application

Now a new page will appear before you where you have to select your year of registration, district, and track by

After that, you have to enter your application user ID, date of birth, and captcha code

Now you have to click on submit

Your application status will be on your computer screen

Procedure To Do Student Login

Visit the official website of West Bengal Minority Development and Finance Corporation

of West Bengal Minority Development and Finance Corporation The home page will open before you

On the homepage, you are required to click on the student login

Now a new page will open before you where you have to enter your username, password, and captcha code

After that, you have to select the academic session and district

Now you have to click on the login

By following this procedure you can do student login

Do Login For Listed Institute 2020-21

After that, a new page will open before you

You have to enter your username, password, and captcha code on this new page

After that you have to click on submit

By following this procedure you can log in to the listed Institute

Download Aikyashree App

Now a new page will open before you

You have to click on the install option

By following this procedure Aikyashree app will be downloaded to your device

Contact Information

Through this article, we have provided you with all the important information regarding the Aikyashree scholarship scheme. If you are still facing any kind of problem then you can contact me helpline number in order to solve your problem. The helpline number is 18001202130.