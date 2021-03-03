(Registration) Aikyashree Scholarship 2021: Apply Online, Login & Status

Aikyashree Scholarship Scheme Apply | Aikyashree Scholarship Scheme Online Registration | Aikyashree Scholarship Application Status | Aikyashree Scholarship Scheme Form
In order to promote education, the government launches various types of scholarship schemes so that those students who belong to the financially weaker section of society can be able to continue their education. Today through this article we are going to tell you about a scholarship scheme launched by West Bengal called Aikyashree scholarship. Under this scholarship scheme, financial assistance will be provided to minority students for their studies. We are going to give you complete details regarding the scholarship scheme like what is Aikyashree scholarship.?, its benefits, objective, eligibility criteria, features, required documents application procedure etc. So if you are interested to grab every single detail regarding this scholarship scheme then you are requested to read this article very carefully till the end.
Aikyashree Scholarship 2021
West Bengal minority development and Miracle Corporation has started a scholarship scheme called Aikyashree scholarship for the students of West Bengal who belong to the minority community. Under this scholarship scheme financial assistance is provided to deserving students at both college and school level. Through this scholarship scheme, the government provides social-economic benefits and educational opportunities to minority students. This scholarship scheme is a kind of end to end scholarship for the students of West Bengal. Through this scholarship, students can avail financial assistance from class 1 to PhD level. It has to be noted that only students belonging to minority communities can apply for the Aikyashree scholarship scheme. The minority communities are Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhist, Parsis and Jains.
Swami Vivekananda Scholarship
Beneficiaries of Aikyashree Scholarship
The beneficiaries of Aikyashree scholarship are as follows:-
- Student belonging to to Muslim community of West Bengal
- Those students who belong to Christian community in West Bengal
- Student belonging to Sikh community in West Bengal
- Those student who belong to Buddhist community in West Bengal
- Student belonging to Parsi community in West Bengal
- Student belonging to Jain community in West Bengal
Key Highlights of Aikyashree Scholarship
|Name Of The Scheme
|Aikyashree Scholarship
|Launched By
|Government Of West Bengal
|Beneficiary
|Students Belonging To Minority Communities In West Bengal
|Objective
|To Provide Financial Assistance For Higher Education
|Official Website
|Click Here
|Year
|2021
|Application Mode
|Online
|Department
|West Bengal Minority Development And Finance Corporation
Oasis Scholarship
List of Scholarships Under Aikyashree Scholarship
The government of West Bengal offers 5 types of scholarships under Aikyashree scholarship scheme for minority students belonging to West Bengal so that they can continue their education. The list of scholarships are as follows:-
- WB pre matric scholarship
- WB post matric scholarship
- Hindi scholarship scheme
- Swami Vivekananda merit cum means scholarship
- Bigyani Kanya Medha Britti scholarship
Details Of Scholarship Providers Under Aikyashree Scholarship
|Name Of Scholarship
|Name Of Provider
|Swami Vivekananda Merit Cum Means Scholarship For Minorities, West Bengal
|Government Of West Bengal
|West Bengal Post Matric Scholarship For Sc/St/Obc
|Backward Classes Welfare Department, Government Of West Bengal
|Bigyani Kanya Medha Britti Scholarship, West Bengal
|Jagdish Bose National Science Talent Search, Kolkata
|Hindi Scholarship Scheme, West Bengal
|Department Of Higher Education, Science And Technology And Biotechnology, Government Of West Bengal
|West Bengal Pre Matric Scholarship For Sc St Student
|Backward Classes Welfare Department, Government Of West Bengal
Objective Of Aikyashree Scholarship
The main objective of Aikyashree scholarship is to provide financial assistance to the students belonging to minority communities so that they can continue their education without thinking about the financial burden. It has to be noted that this scholarship is only provided to those students who are not financially stable. Aikyashree scholarship will be provided from class 1 to PhD level. With the help of this scholarship scheme, social-economic benefit and educational opportunities will be provided to the beneficiary so that the deserving students can get an education.
Details Of Aikyashree Scholarship
There are 5 types of scholarships that are provided under Aikyashree scholarship. The details of these scholarships are as follows:-
|Type of Scholarship
|Details
|West Bengal Pre Matric Scholarship
|Through this scholarship scheme financial incentive from Rs 150 to Rs 750 per month is provided along with ad hoc reward of Rs 1000 per year. Students studying in class 9th and 10th can avail the benefit of West Bengal pre Matric Scholarship scheme
|West Bengal Post Matric Scholarship
|Through this scholarship scheme financial incentive from Rs 160 to Rs 1200 per month is provided to the beneficiaries. Those students who are studying in class 11th and 12th can avail the benefit of this scholarship scheme. Only those students who belong to SC, ST and OBC category can avail the benefit of this scheme. It has to be noted that students studying in post matriculation or post secondary level will be provided with the benefit of this scheme.
|Bigyani Kanya Medha Britti Scholarship
|Under this scholarship scheme Rs 3000 per month financial incentives are provided to the beneficiaries along with yearly book grant of Rs 2000. This scholarship is available only for the female students who are studying in class 12th. Those female students who are pursuing undergraduate courses in basic science, engineering, medical etc can also avail the benefit of this scheme
|Swami Vivekananda Merit Cum Means Scholarship
|Under this scholarship scheme Rs 8000 per month will be provided to the students which will be dependent on their level of education. The students studying in class 11 to PHD level can apply for this scholarship scheme. This scholarship will be distributed among students according to their academic advantage and financial needs
|Hindi Scholarship Scheme
|Those students who are studying in non Hindi speaking states like West Bengal will be provided with a Hindi scholarship scheme. Only those students who are studying in higher secondary or undergraduate or postgraduate or research level courses can avail the benefit of this scheme. Under this scheme financial incentives from Rs 300 to Rs 1000 per month will be provided to students.
Schedule of Aikyashree Scholarship
Below mentioned is the Aikyashree scholarship schedule for the year 2021. It should be noted that the below-mentioned schedule is tentative in nature. The date for scholarships varies every year.
|Name Of Scholarship
|Schedule
|Swami Vivekananda Merit Cum Means Scholarship For Minorities, West Bengal
|July to September
|West Bengal Post Matric Scholarship For SC/ST/OBC
|September to November
|Bigyani Kanya Medha Britti Scholarship, West Bengal
|May to July
|Hindi Scholarship Scheme, West Bengal
|October to December
|West Bengal Pre Matric Scholarship For Sc St Student
|September to November
Incentive Amount of Aikyashree Scholarship
For Hostellers
|Types of Scholarship
|Classes
|Admission fee & tuition fee waiver
|Maintenance Allowance waiver
|Total benefit
|Merit-cum-Means
|Medical Engineering, Management, Law, Chartered Accountant, etc. courses
|Rs 2000
|Rs 11000
|Rs 33000
|Post-Matric
|11 and 12
|Rs. 7700
|Rs. 4200
|Rs. 11,900
|11 and 12 (technical and vocational courses of this level)
|Rs. 11,000
|Rs. 4200
|Rs. 15,200
|Undergraduate and Postgraduate
|Rs. 3300
|Rs. 6300
|Rs. 9600
|M.Phil.
|Rs. 3300
|Rs. 13,200
|Rs. 16,500
|Pre Matric
|6 to 10
|Rs 4400
|Rs 6600
|Rs 11,000
For Day Scholars
|Types of Scholarship
|Classes
|Admission fee & tuition fee waiver
|Maintenance Allowance waiver
|Total Benefits
|Pre-Matric
|1 to 5
|–
|Rs. 1100
|Rs. 1100
|6 to 10
|Rs. 4400
|Rs. 1100
|Rs. 5500
|Post-Matric
|11 and 12
|Rs. 7700
|Rs. 2500
|Rs. 10200
|11 and 12 (technical and vocational courses of this level)
|Rs. 11,000
|Rs. 2500
|Rs. 13500
|Undergraduate and Postgraduate
|Rs. 3300
|Rs. 3300
|Rs. 6600
|M.Phil.
|Rs. 3300
|Rs. 6000
|Rs. 9300
|Merit-cum-Means
|Medical Engineering, Management, Law, Chartered Accountant, etc. courses
|Rs. 22,000
|Rs. 5500
|Rs. 27500
Benefits and Features of Aikyashree Scholarship
- West Bengal minority development and Miracle Corporation has started a scholarship scheme called Aikyashree scholarship
- Under this scholarship scheme financial incentives are provided to the students belonging to the minority community for their education
- Through this scheme financial incentives is provided at both college and school level students
- With the help of this scholarship, the government provide socio-economic and educational opportunities to minority students
- This scholarship scheme is a kind of end to end scholarship for the students of West Bengal
- Through this scholarship scheme, students can avail financial assistance from class 1st to PHD level
- Under the Aikyashree scholarship scheme priority will be given to women
- With the help of this scholarship scheme, the student will become financially independent
- This scheme is going to increase the literacy ratio in the state
- Now students are not required to worry about the financial burden
- It has to be noted that only students belonging to the minority community can take benefit of this scheme
Eligibility Criteria
|Name Of Scholarship
|Eligibility Criteria
|Swami Vivekananda Merit Cum Means Scholarship For Minorities, West Bengal
|Applicant must be permanent resident of West BengalThe applicant must be study in class 11th or 12thAt least 75% marks in high school should be secured by the applicant if he or she is studying in higher secondary level or pursuing any kind of diplomaAt least 75% marks to be secured by the student in class 12th if he or she is studying in undergraduate levelThe annual family income of the applicant should be Rs 2.5 lakh or lessThe scholarship will be distributed to the student on the basis of meritThose students who are pursuing M.Phil and doctoral courses can also apply for this scholarship
|West Bengal Post Matric Scholarship For SC/ST/OBC
|Applicant must be permanent resident of West BengalThe annual family income of the applicant should be Rs 100000 or less for OBC, Rs 200000 or less for SC and Rs 2.5 lakh or less for ST studentsThose students who are studying in class 11th, 12th, graduation or post graduation level can apply for this scholarshipOnly those applicants who velong to SC, ST or OBC category can apply for this scholarship
|Bigyani Kanya Medha Britti Scholarship, West Bengal
|Applicant must be permanent resident of West BengalApplicant must be femaleThe applicant must have qualified class 12th from any boardStudent must be pursuing education in the field of engineering, medicine or basic science
|Hindi Scholarship Scheme, West Bengal
|Applicant must be permanent resident of West BengalThe candidate must belong to non Hindi speaking stateThe student must have passed either madhyamik or higher secondary or graduation or post graduation or any equivalent degree courseThe applicant must have secured at least 60% marks in the qualifying examination60% marks to be attained in the first trial onlyThe applicant must have Hindi as one of the subject
|West Bengal Pre Matric Scholarship For Sc St Student
|The student must be resident of West BengalThe annual family income of the applicant should be Rs 200000 or lessApplicant must be a student of class 9th or 10thApplicant must either belong to SC category or ST category
Selection procedure of Aikyashree Scholarship
The selection procedure under Aikyashree scholarship is as follows:-
- For new scholarship: The scholarship provider is going to consider the students on the basis of merit and according to the allocation of budget
- For renewal scholarship: Those students who have secured at least 50% marks in the previous qualifying examination will be considered for scholarship
Required Documents for Aikyashree Scholarship
- Aadhar card
- Income certificate
- Bank account details
- Fee receipt of current year
- Previous year marksheet
- Passport size photograph
- Residential certificate
- Minority community certificate
- Mobile number
- Bank account details
Application Procedure Of Aikyashree Scholarship
If you want to apply for Aikyashree scholarship then you have to follow the steps given below:-
- First of all, you have to go to the official website of West Bengal Minority Development and Finance Corporation
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on New Registration 2020-21
- Now you will be redirected to a new page where you have to select your district
- After that application form will open before you
- You have to enter all the required details in this application form like your state, district, block, name, father name, mother name, gender, religion, date of birth, mobile number, savings account number, IFS code, etc
- Now you have to click on submit and proceed
- After that, you have to upload all the required documents
- Now you have to click on submit
- By following this procedure you can apply for aikyashree scholarship
Procedure To Do Institute Login
- Go to the official website of West Bengal Minority Development and Finance Corporation
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page were required to click on Institute login
- Now you have to select your district
- After that, a new page will open before you where you have to enter your username, password, and captcha code
- Now you have to click on the login
- By following this procedure you can do an Institute login
Procedure To Do Renewal Of Application
- After that, a new page will open before you where you have to enter application ID, date of birth, district, and captcha code
- Now you have to click on the login
- After that renewal Application form will appear before you
- You have to enter all the required information in this form
- Now you have to attach all the important documents
- After that you have to click on submit
- By following this procedure you can renew your application
Procedure To Do Official Login
- Visit the official website of West Bengal Minority Development and Finance Corporation
- The home page will open before you
- On the home page, you are required to click on the official login tab
- Now following options will appear before you:-
- After that, a new page will open before you
- You have to enter your username password and captcha code on this new page
- After that you have to click on login
View List Of Registered Institution
- Now a new page will appear before you where you have to select your district
- After that you have to click on submit
- List of the registered institution will be on your computer screen
Procedure To Track Application
- Go to the official website of West Bengal Minority Development and Finance Corporation
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on the track application
- Now a new page will appear before you where you have to select your year of registration, district, and track by
- After that, you have to enter your application user ID, date of birth, and captcha code
- Now you have to click on submit
- Your application status will be on your computer screen
Procedure To Do Student Login
- Visit the official website of West Bengal Minority Development and Finance Corporation
- The home page will open before you
- On the homepage, you are required to click on the student login
- Now a new page will open before you where you have to enter your username, password, and captcha code
- After that, you have to select the academic session and district
- Now you have to click on the login
- By following this procedure you can do student login
Do Login For Listed Institute 2020-21
- After that, a new page will open before you
- You have to enter your username, password, and captcha code on this new page
- After that you have to click on submit
- By following this procedure you can log in to the listed Institute
Download Aikyashree App
- Now a new page will open before you
- You have to click on the install option
- By following this procedure Aikyashree app will be downloaded to your device
Contact Information
Through this article, we have provided you with all the important information regarding the Aikyashree scholarship scheme. If you are still facing any kind of problem then you can contact me helpline number in order to solve your problem. The helpline number is 18001202130.