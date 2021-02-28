(Registration) Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana 2021: Apply Online, Public Welfare Facilitation Center

Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana Apply | Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana Apply Online | Public Welfare Facilitation Center Registration | Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana Application Form

Constant efforts are made by the government to reduce the unemployment rate. Various schemes are run by the government to reduce the unemployment rate. Today we are going to provide you information related to one such scheme of Madhya Pradesh, whose name Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana is. Through this scheme, public welfare facilities will be opened at which groceries will be available at cheaper rates. By reading this article, you will get all the important information related to this scheme. Such as what is Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana ?, its benefits, objectives, eligibility, features, important documents, application process etc. So friends, if you want to get all the important information related to this scheme, then you are requested to read this article till the end.

Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana 2021

Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana Has been initiated by the government. Public welfare facility centers will be opened in Madhya Pradesh through this scheme. Through which ration and groceries will be made available at cheaper prices. Through this scheme, people will get ration items at a lower cost. Which will benefit middle class and poor class people. Good quality ration and groceries will be made available at these public convenience centers. Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana 2021 Has been started by the government to increase employment opportunities. The scheme has been started in many districts of Madhya Pradesh. One operator and 2 people will be appointed at each Public Facilitation Center. In this way, 3 people will get employment at each center.

MP Ration Card

20% to 50% off purchase

Every day, people will have their daily necessities available. The special feature of Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana is that 20% to 50% discount will be provided on every item. Under this scheme, there is a provision of fixed exemption on each product. All those people whose economic condition is weak will get benefits through Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana and will be able to buy branded items. Under this scheme, people will have to get cards made to make purchases. To get this card Public Welfare center After visiting, the photocopy of the overall ID and Aadhaar card will have to be given. After which your card will be created. All those people whose cards are made will be able to shop from these centers.

Main idea Of Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana 2021

Name of the scheme Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana Who launched Government of Madhya Pradesh Beneficiary Citizens of Madhya Pradesh an objective Sales of branded goods and employment surgeons in Kamoh official website click here year 2021

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana

Purpose of Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana

The main objective of Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana is to provide branded goods to citizens at low prices and to create employment surgeons. Through this scheme 20% to 50% discount will be made available to branded same citizens. So that his financial condition will also improve and he will be able to use good products. Simultaneously, Jan Suvidha Kendra will be opened under Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana through which three people will be appointed at each Jan Suvidha Kendra. Through this scheme, thus employment will also increase in its officer.

Home industries will also be included in the scheme

All the home industries through which food is made, if their quality is good, they should also Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana Will be included in Through this scheme, a plan has been made to encourage all home industry and manufacturers to sell food items and grocery items. All materials sold by the home industry will be tested in the laboratory. After which if the quality of the material is good then they will be invited for sale. If the buyer complains of a brand, the matter will be investigated on priority and if any buyer is harmed by any compost, then the compost will be stopped selling and the food manufacturer should also be acted upon. Can.

Public Facilitation Centers will be opened in every district

Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana 2021 Under this, Public Facilitation Centers will be opened in every district of Madhya Pradesh. Public Facilitation Centers have also been opened in many districts. Citizens will be able to purchase groceries at cheaper prices through Jan Suvidha Kendras. Citizens will be provided a fixed discount of about 20 to 50% on groceries. Employment opportunity will also increase through Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana. Public welfare facility centers have been started in Sendhwa. 100 Jan Suvidha Kendras will be opened in Barwani district and 10 Jan Suvidha Kendras will be opened in Sendhwa Nagar. All these centers will start providing facilities within 1 week.

Goods available at public convenience center

Sugar

Refined oil

Rice

Pulses

Laundry surf

Tea leaf

Spice

gram flour

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Incense stick

salt

Cold cream

Face wash

Shampoo

Toilet cleaner

Phenyl etc.

Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana 2021 Benefits and features

This scheme has been started to provide employment surgeons and branded products at low prices.

Public Facilitation Centers will be opened under this scheme.

Ration and groceries will be made available at cheaper rates through these public convenience centers.

Through this scheme, people will get ration items at a lower cost.

Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana 2021 Through this, people of middle and poor class will get benefit.

Through this, people of middle and poor class will get benefit. Good quality ration and groceries will be made available at public convenience centers.

Employment opportunity will also increase through this scheme.

The scheme has been started in many districts of Madhya Pradesh.

One operator and 2 people will be appointed at each Public Facilitation Center.

In this way, 3 people will get employment at each center.

Under this scheme, a discount of 20% to 50% will be provided to the citizens.

Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana 2021 Under this there is a provision for a fixed discount on each product.

Under this there is a provision for a fixed discount on each product. Under this scheme, people will have to make cards to make purchases.

To get this card, they will have to go to the Public Facilitation Center and give a photocopy of the overall ID and Aadhaar card.

Home industries can also sell their goods through these public convenience centers.

Their materials will be tested in the laboratory to sell goods.

If the quality of the materials is good then they will be sold at the Public Facilitation Center.

Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana Eligibility and important documents

Applicant must be permanent resident of Madhya Pradesh.

Aadhar card

Composite ID

Proof of residence

income certificate

Ration card

Passport size photo

mobile number

Procedure to apply for opening Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana Center

Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the online application tab.

After that you Apply Public Welfare Facility Center Have to click on the link of.

Now a new page will open in front of you in which the information asked to you such as district name, your name, name of supply depot, mobile number, pin code, email id, bank details, nominee details, etc.

After that you will have to upload all the important documents.

Now you have to click on the option of submit now.

In this way you will be able to apply to open a public welfare facility.

Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana Procedure for downloading registration certificate

First of all you need Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana official website will go on.

will go on. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On your home page registration Have to click on the link of.

After this, a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to enter the registration number.

Now you have to click on the search button.

The registration certificate will be on your computer screen.

You can download it by clicking on the download option.

contact information

Through this article we have given you Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana 2021 Has provided all the important information related to If you are still facing any type of problem then you can solve your problem by contacting the helpline number or by writing an email. The helpline number and email id are as follows.