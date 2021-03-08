(Registration) Bihar Anganwadi Beneficiary Scheme: Apply Online | Application form

Bihar Anganwadi Labharthi Yojana Apply | Anganwadi Beneficiary Scheme Online Application | Anganwadi Labharthi Yojana Form | Anganwadi Beneficiary Scheme Registration

Bihar Anganwadi Beneficiary Scheme The inauguration has been done by the Government of Bihar to benefit the pregnant women and children of the state. Pregnant women and children of the state who are being helped by providing food, dry ration etc. through the Anganwadi center, now in view of the outbreak of Corona virus, under this scheme, the state government will give pregnant women and dry ration, in lieu of cooked food. Money will be provided. So that women and children can nurture themselves well in the days of lock down. Today, through this article we will give you Anganwadi Beneficiary Scheme All information related to the application process, eligibility, documents, etc. are going to be provided, so read our article till the end.

Bihar Anganwadi Labharthi Yojana

As you know, due to the lock-down in the entire country, no one is able to go anywhere, due to which pregnant women are not able to go to Anganwadi center for food. Therefore, under this scheme, the Anganwadi beneficiaries will be transferred cash money through Anganwadi centers by the Social Welfare Department, Integrated Child Development Service, Bihar, in the bank account of all the registered beneficiaries in lieu of food and ration. this Anganwadi Beneficiary Scheme Interested beneficiaries of the state will have to apply online to take advantage of this. After applying online, money will be transferred to the bank account of pregnant women. Therefore, it is mandatory to have a bank account and the bank account should be linked to the Aadhaar card.

Bihar Corona Support Mobile App

Bihar Anganwadi Beneficiary Scheme purpose of

As you know, there is an outbreak of Corona virus infection in the entire country of India, due to which the entire country has locked down till May 3, now they are not able to take advantage of all these facilities due to the lock down. And pregnant women and children are not getting the complete diet for their nutrition. The Bihar government is now providing money assistance to the women and children of the state who are getting help from the Anganwadi center. this Bihar Anganwadi Beneficiary Scheme To provide financial assistance to women and children for maintenance. And their health will be given full attention.

Anganwadi Labharthi Scheme Bihar Highlights

Name of scheme Bihar Anganwadi Beneficiary Scheme Started by By the government of Bihar Beneficiary Pregnant women, children of the state an objective Financial aid Authorization Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Application Process Online Official website http://www.icdsonline.bih.nic.in/AANGAN/Main.aspx

Bihar Ration Card List

Anganwadi Beneficiary Scheme Benefits Benefits

The benefit of this scheme will be given to those pregnant women and children of Bihar state who used to get cooked food, dry ration from Anganwadi center.

Bihar Anganwadi Labharthi Yojana Under the Anganwadi beneficiaries, the Social Welfare Department, Integrated Child Development Services, Bihar will provide cash to all the registered beneficiary’s bank account in lieu of food and ration through the Anganwadi centers.

Under the Anganwadi beneficiaries, the Social Welfare Department, Integrated Child Development Services, Bihar will provide cash to all the registered beneficiary’s bank account in lieu of food and ration through the Anganwadi centers. Interested beneficiaries of the state, who want to avail of this scheme, will have to apply online under this scheme.

The Social Welfare Department and the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) have issued an official notice on 30 March 2020, according to which children and pregnant women aged 6 months to 6 years will be given food and dry ration.

Keeping in mind the global epidemic and infection of corona virus, online form related to payment of hot cooked food given through Anganwadi and equivalent amount in place of THR directly to bank account is to be filled.

People of the state can apply online under this scheme through the Internet from home, they do not need to be called.

Who is the beneficiary of Anganwadi

Children registered in Anganwadi centers

Lactating woman

Pregnant woman

Documents of Bihar Anganwadi Labharthi Yojana (Eligibility)

Applicant must be a permanent resident of the state of Bihar.

Applicant should belong to Anganwadi.

Aadhar card

Address proof

Bank account passbook

Bank Branch IFSC Code

mobile number

Passport size photo

Information to be filled in the application form

District Name

Project Name

name of Panchayat

Name of anganwadi

Husband’s name (as per Aadhaar)

Wife’s name (as per Aadhaar)

Category – General / Backward / Extremely Backward / Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes

Whose Aadhaar Number is – Spouse

Aadhaar Number

mobile number

In whose name is the bank account – spouse

Bank Branch IFSC Code

Bank Account Number

Detail of Beneficiery

Bihar Anganwadi Beneficiary Scheme How to apply online?

Interested beneficiaries of the state Bihar Anganwadi Labharthi Yojana If you want to apply online for getting benefits under this, then follow the method given below.

The first applicant is from Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Department of Social Welfare, Government of Bihar Official website Have to go on

After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you. On this home page

In view of the infection of corona virus to the already registered beneficiaries in Anganwadi under Bihar, online registration for payment of equivalent amount of hot cooked food through Anganwadi and equivalent amount in place of THR directly to the bank account. [ के लिए यहां क्लिक करें ]You have to click on the option.

After clicking on the option, the registration form will open in front of you on the next page. You have to fill all the information asked in this registration form like district, panchayat, anganwadi, name, husband’s name etc.

After filling all the information, click on the Register button. In this way your registration will be done. Now you have to login.

You need to login Click here to login Have to click on the option of After clicking on the option, the login form will open in front of you.

You have to fill the Aadhaar number, mobile number, password etc. in this login form. After this, you have to click on the login button.

Bihar Anganwadi Beneficiary Scheme Login Process

First of all to the Social Welfare Department Integrated Child Development Services, Bihar official website will go on.

will go on. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On your home page log in Have to click on the K button.

Now a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to enter your user ID, password and captcha code.

After that you will have to click on the login button.

This way you will be able to login.

Bihar Anganwadi Beneficiary Mobile App

ICDS Department, Bihar has also launched a mobile application for the beneficiaries. This means that apart from the official website, Anganwadi can also register for corona assistance through this app.

To download the mobile app, you must first go to the official website. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On your home page Patio Honorary and Patio Mobile App You will have to click on it. After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you on the computer screen.

You will have to click on it. After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you on the computer screen. On this page you have to click on the option of Download Mobile App and then Mobile application application Has to be downloaded.

Procedure to view PFMS rejected account list

First of all you need Social Welfare Department Integrated Child Development Services Bihar official website will go on.

will go on. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, in view of the infection of corona virus in the Anganwadi area under Bihar Anganwadi, you will be provided with the online registration for payment of the entire amount in the bank account instead of hot cooked food and THR given through the Anganwadi. Front link Have to click on

Now a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to select your district, project, panchayat and ward.

After that you have to click on the button of view.

As soon as you click on the view button, you will have a PFMS rejected account list in front of you.

Important link

contact information

Through this article, we have provided you all the important information related to Bihar Anganwadi Beneficiary Scheme. If you are still facing any kind of problem then you can solve your problem by writing an email to the concerned department. Email ID is [email protected]