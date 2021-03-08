(Registration) Bihar Diesel Grant Scheme 2021: Online application, registration form

Diesel Grant Scheme Bihar 2021 Online Registration | Bihar Diesel Anudan Yojana Registration Form | Kisan Diesel Research Subsidy Scheme | Bihar Department of Agriculture Diesel Grant Form

Bihar Diesel Grant Scheme The inauguration has been done by the state government to help the farmers of the state to do farming. Under this scheme, subsidy on diesel will be given by the government to the farmers of the state. Some changes have also been made under this scheme like earlier Bihar Diesel Anudan Yojana 2021 Under the grant of Rs 40 per liter on diesel was provided to the farmers of Bihar (earlier, under this scheme, farmers of Bihar were being provided a grant of Rs 40 per liter on diesel.) Which was now increased to 50 by the Bihar government. Now the Bihar government has increased to Rs 50 per liter.

Bihar Diesel Anudan Yojana 2021

Under this scheme, the government will provide subsidy amount for irrigation from diesel pump sets for Kharif crops. Under this scheme, all the farmers of Bihar will be benefited. this Bihar Diesel Anudan Yojana 2021 Under the state farmers will be given a subsidy of Rs 400 per acre on four irrigations of paddy (On the four irrigations of paddy, Rs 400 per acre will be given as diesel subsidy.). Similarly, subsidy will be given on both maize crops. In other kharif crops, diesel subsidy will be given for three irrigation of pulses, oilseeds, seasonal vegetables, medicinal and aromatic plants. Under this scheme, earlier the electricity rate per unit for agricultural work was 96 paise. Which the state government reduced to 75 paise (The government reduced the electricity rate per unit for agricultural work from 96 paise to 75 paise). This rate will be applicable to all types of tubables, private and government.

Bihar State Crop Assistance Scheme

Bihar Diesel Grant Scheme 2021 Registration Form

Under this scheme, farmers of the state will have to apply online for subsidy on irrigation of crops. Interested beneficiaries of the state Bihar Diesel Anudan Yojana 2021 If you want to apply under the scheme, then you can apply online by visiting the official website of the scheme. Under this scheme, the new rule will be equally applicable in villages and cities. It has also been decided by the Bihar government that the electricity department will now place a new transfer in place of 72, within 48 hours, on receipt of the transformer malfunction. Bihar Diesel Grant Scheme 2021 Under the subsidy, the government will bear about 200 crore rupees (Under this scheme, the government will bear about Rs 200 crore on subsidy.).

Highlights of Bihar Diesel Annadan Yojana 2021

Name of scheme: Bihar Diesel Grant Scheme
Started by: Government of Bihar
The department: Direct Benefit Transfer, Agriculture Department, Government of Bihar
Beneficiary: Farmers of the state

Objective: Providing Diesel grant money to farmers
Application Process: Online
Official website: https://dbtagriculture.bihar.gov.in/#

Bihar Farmer Registration

Key facts of Bihar Diesel Grant Scheme

Under this scheme, the government will give a grant of Rs. 1200 per acre for 3 irrigations of wheat and maximum Rs. 800 per acre for 2 irrigations under pulses, oilseeds, seasonal vegetable vegetables and aromatic plants under other rabi crops. .

The benefit of this scheme will be provided only to the online registered farmers of the state of Bihar. The amount of diesel grant given to the registered farmers under this scheme will be directly transferred to the bank account linked to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar card.

People of the state can apply online under this scheme and can also apply offline through the nearest Common Service Center / Bachao / Vasudha Center.

Benefits of Diesel Anudan Scheme Bihar 2021

The Chief Minister Diesel Grant Scheme is being operated by the Government of Bihar for the farmers of the state.

Bihar Diesel Grant Scheme 2021 Under the state, farmers will be provided with a subsidy of Rs 50 per liter of diesel.

Diesel Annadan Scheme Bihar 2021 Under the power department, after receiving the information about transformer malfunction, now a new transfer will be made in place of 72 within 48 hours.

Diesel Grant Scheme 2021 Documents (Eligibility)

Applicant must be a permanent resident of the state of Bihar.

Applicant’s Aadhar Card

identity card

Address proof

Bank account passbook

mobile number

Passport size photo

Farmer agricultural certificate

Diesel seller’s receipt

How to apply in Bihar Diesel Grant Scheme 2021?

Interested beneficiaries of the state, who want to apply to get benefits under this scheme, should follow the method given below.

First step

First application of Agriculture Department official website will go on . After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page you will see the option to apply online, you have to click on it, then in this option you will see ” Diesel Kharif Grant 2019-20“Option will appear. You have to click on this option.

After clicking on the option, the front page will open in front of you. On this page you will have to fill some information such as type of grant, enter registration, etc.

If the farmer is not registered, then you can register the farmer from this website. After this, an instruction will come in front of you. If you will apply for sharecropper and self-sharer status.

Then you have to download the form by clicking on the link for download form below. You will have to fill and upload this form and scan it. If you are a sharer.

After this, you click on the Close button below. After filling all the information, you will have to click on the Search button. After this, your information will come down.

second step

After this, under the important information below, the receipt of diesel grant application will be valid only from 1 -06 -2019 to 30 -10 – 2019.

You will have to computerize this receipt. After this you will have to select all the information asked below such as the land details in which your type of farmer is your own. Then fill in the details of the purchase of diesel and the necessary documents.

After filling all the information, you have to click on the Validate button. After that upload your diesel receipt.

Then you have to click on the submit button. After that you can print your application form. In this way you will get the application completed.

Bihar Diesel Grant Scheme Guidelines