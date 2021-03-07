(Registration) Bungalow Support Center (BSK) Online, Apply Service List

Loading...

process Services Agricultural Marketing Department Kisan Mandi information Sufal bungalow registration Agriculture Department Crop Insurance Registration Data Upload Shashi Limit Certificate Agricultural Irrigation Scheme Kisan Credit Card Kisan Pensioner Ex-Rural Kisan Pensioner Legal Heir Krishak Bandhu Yojana New Agricultural Subsidy Soil Health Card Farming: Fertilizer License Application Fertilizer License Renewal / Amendment Applicable Seed License Renewal Seed License License Apply revised license renew pesticide license pesticide license revised pesticide license application for agricultural license crop harvesting data upload crop status report Aikyashree – Animal Resource Development Department Dairy Plan Livestock Scheme Backward class welfare department Apply caste certificate Sabuj Sati Shiksha Shree Taposthali Bandhu Pension Scheme certificate Income Certificate Residential Certificate Caste Certificate Citizen’s Complaint – CMO Complaint Cell Public complaint to CMO Consumer Affairs Department Consumer complaint cooperative Department Co-operative Information Firms, Societies and Non-Business Corporations-Registration Firms, Societies and Non-Business Corporations-Duplicate Certificates Registration of a proposed co-operative society Change of name of co-operative society Miracle department Special Compassionate Appointment (Kovid-19) Scheme, 2020 PSC Job Application Deed e-Registration Deed- Certified Copy Evaluation / Stamp Fee Information Online Fee Fire and Emergency Services Fire license fire protection certificate Fisheries Department Knowledge of fisheries development plans Food and Supplies Department Registration: Paddy Selling @ CPCs / Society Payment Status: Apply Paddy Sold Digital Ration Card Application Status: Digital Ration Card Online Aadhaar and Mobile Link for Digital Ration Card Food Grain Eligibility and Helpdesk no. Display Food Processing and Horticulture Department Knowledge of food processing and gardening schemes Health and Family Welfare Department Apply Birth and Death Certificates Apply Janani Suraksha Yojana Apply Maternity Plans Apply Nishan Yojana Plan Apply Family Planning Apply Janani Shishu Suraksha Program Apply Healthy Sathi Enrollment Apply OPD Registration / Appointments Apply COVID Patient Information With Ambulance Booking Complaint Lodging-WBCERC Higher Education Department Apply for Swami Vivekananda Scholarship West Bengal Freship Scheme College Admission Application Form Improvement Department of Home and Hill Affairs Apply for Domicile Certificate Housing department Geetanjali Yojana Amar Thikana Nijshri allowed registration of mechanized bricks for apartment owners association payment for rent of government flats. Accommodation information on working women hostel Department of Information and Cultural Affairs – Irrigation and Water Department Agriculture-irrigation scheme information Kanyashree – Labour Department Registration of building and other construction workers pension scheme Contribution to building and other construction workers pension scheme Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Application property information for application map services for application plot information for mutation / conversion for ROR law Department Application for marriage certificate Collective Education and Library Services Knowledge of schemes related to education and library on a large scale Micro Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles Department Karma Sathi Yojana Bangalashree Yojana Department of Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education Application for Kanyashree Scholarship Application for Educational Loan Application for Loan Application for SHG Loan for Minorities Online Application Online application for SSC, online application for PSC, online application for WBPRB, online application for WBMSC Online voter registration – other services Know your property SEBA Panchayat and Rural development department Bungalow Housing Scheme Nirmal Bangla Scheme Sambathi Scheme NOAPS Passport application – Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms Application for EWS Certificate Application for Income Certificate Electricity Department Information about Hasir Al Scheme Application Form LT / HT New Electricity Connection Payment Electricity Bill Payment New Worker Permit New Electrical Supervisor License Renewal New Elevator Attendant Authority New Elevator Owner License Elevator Owner License Renewal Public Health Engineering Department Information about drinking water schemes Registration of deeds – School Education Department Information of Mid-Day Meal Scheme, information on service appointment of teachers Self Help Group and Self-Employment Department Muktibodh Scheme Information for SVSKP WBSSP Technical Education Training and Skill Development Department Utkarsh Bungalow Swapna Bhor first year entering polytechnic – JEXPO Texas Municipal tax payment of various taxes of Gram Panchayats Tourism department Renewal of Tour and Unit Tourist Unit Voluntary Accreditation for voluntary recognition of tour and travel operators and an incentive. Business registration under Gram Panchayat – transport Department Apply: Apply Gatidhara: Apply new driving license: Apply renewal of driving license: Apply new of conductor license: Apply renewal of conductor license: Apply registration of vehicles / two-wheeler: An entry in Blue Book Permit Apart from / change / modification contract train information Jalandhar Scheme Tribal development Application for Jai Johar Pension Scheme Department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Payment of Municipal and Corporation Tax Online acceptance of water connection by SJDA. Renewal of business license in municipal areas in areas only Online Grievance Registration (for KMC area only) Water Resources Investigation and Development Department Information on Jal Dharo-Jal Bharo scheme Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Department Information on Manobik (Disability) Scheme Youth Services and Sports Department Information on application for Kanyashree scheme