{Registration} Chhattisgarh Pauni Pasari Scheme 2021: Online Registration, Application Form

The Government of Chhattisgarh continuously tries to generate employment opportunities. Keeping this in mind, the Government of Chhattisgarh is Chhattisgarh Pauni Pasari Scheme Has started Today we are going to provide you all the important information related to this scheme through this article. Such as what is Chhattisgarh Pauni Pasari Scheme ?, its benefits, objectives, features, eligibility, important documents, application process etc. So friends if you CG pound passari scheme If you want to get all the important information related to it, then you are requested to read this article till the end.

CChhattisgarh Pauni Pasari Scheme 2021

A Council of Ministers meeting was held on 5 December 2020 by the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Mr. Bhupesh Baghel. In this meeting Chhattisgarh Pauni Pasari Yojana 2021 It has been decided to start. Under this scheme, the traditional business of the state will be promoted by the Government of Chhattisgarh, which will generate employment opportunities. Under this scheme, 255 Pauni Pasari Markets will be constructed at a cost of 30 lakhs for traditional business in all the bodies. Under this scheme, beneficiaries will also be empowered to set up their own business.

Chhattisgarh pauni pasari scheme application

Chhattisgarh Pauni Pasari Yojana 2021 About 12000 citizens will be benefited through this. Under this scheme, new opportunities of livelihood will be provided to the general and youth of the population in all 168 urban bodies. Under this scheme, women will also be provided equal benefits as men. For which the government has given 50% reservation to women under this scheme. The government will invest Rs 30 crore for the implementation of this scheme. If you too Chhattisgarh Pauni Pasari Yojana 2021 You want to apply under this, you have to read this article carefully.

Highlights of CG Pauni Pasari Yojana 2021

Name of the scheme Chhattisgarh Pauni Pasari Scheme Who launched Government of Chhattisgarh Beneficiary Citizens of chhattisgarh an objective Generate employment Official website Will be launched soon year 2021

Beneficiaries of Chhattisgarh Pauni Pasari Yojana

Pauni Pasari Scheme Chhattisgarh Every unemployed citizen of the state can take advantage of this. Apart from this, people doing traditional business can also take advantage of this scheme. These traditional occupations are as follows.

Pottery – Potter

Wash

Shoe Making – Cobbler

Wood work

Animal fodder

Vegetable production

Knitting clothes

Sewing Clothes – Tailors

Blanket making

Making sculptures

Floriculture

Making pooja material

Bamboo basket business

Haircut – Hairdresser

Manufacturing mats

Jeweler

Beauty maker

Objective of Chhattisgarh Pauni Pasari Scheme

Today, many things are made using machinery. But in ancient times all these things were made by hand. Because of this, all those people who used to make these things do not have employment. Keeping this in mind, the Government of Chhattisgarh CG Pound Passery Scheme 2021 Has started. The main objective of this scheme is to provide employment to all the unemployed and at the same time promote traditional business. Through this scheme, unemployed citizens of the state will be able to get employment. The state’s unemployment rate will be reduced through this scheme by the Government of Chhattisgarh.

Benefits and features of CG Pauni Pasari Yojana 2021

The scheme has been started by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Ji on 5 December 2020.

Traditional business will be promoted through this scheme.

Chhattisgarh Pauni Pasari Yojana 2021 Under this, beneficiaries will also be enabled to set up their business.

Under this, beneficiaries will also be enabled to set up their business. Under this scheme, 255 Paun Pasari Markets will be constructed for traditional business.

The number of these markets will be 255 which will be built in all 166 urban bodies.

12000 citizens will be benefited through this scheme.

Under Chhattisgarh Pauni Pasari Yojana, women will also be provided equal benefits as men. For which 50% reservation will be given to women.

30 crore rupees will be invested by the government under this scheme.

People will get employment through this scheme, which will reduce the unemployment rate.

Important documents for applying in Chhattisgarh Pauni Pasari Yojana (Eligibility)

Applicant must be permanent resident of Chhattisgarh.

Under this scheme, the applicant should be an artisan of a traditional occupation.

Applicant must be unemployed.

Aadhar card

Ration card

Address proof

income certificate

Passport size photo

mobile number

Procedure to apply under Chhattisgarh Pauni Pasari Scheme

if you Chhattisgarh Pauni Pasari Scheme 2021 If you want to apply under, then you will have to wait for some time now. The scheme has just been announced by the government. Soon Chhattisgarh government will activate the process of applying under this scheme. As soon as the government CChhattisgarh Pauni Pasari Scheme 2021 Under this, the process of applying will be told, we will definitely tell you through this article. Please stay connected with this article of ours.