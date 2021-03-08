(Registration) Chief Minister Gram Transport Scheme 2021 (MGPY) | Online Application

Bihar Mukhyamantri Gram Parivahan Yojana in Hindi | Mukhyamantri Gram Transport Scheme online application | Bihar Chief Minister Village Transport Scheme Online Form 2021

There are many people in the country who are unable to buy their own vehicles due to financial constraints. Keeping this in mind by the Bihar government Chief Minister Village Transport Scheme Has been initiated. Today we are going to provide you all the important information related to the Chief Minister’s Gram Transport Scheme through this article. Such as what is the Chief Minister’s Gram Transport Scheme ?, its benefits, purpose, eligibility, features, important documents, application process etc. So guys if you Mukhyamantri Gram Parivahan Yojana If you want to get all the important information related to this, then you will have to read this article of ours till the end.

Bihar Chief Minister Village Transport Scheme 2021

Under this scheme, 50% subsidy will be provided by the Bihar government to the people of the state to buy their own vehicle. Mukhyamantri Gram Parivahan Yojana 2021 Under this, the beneficiary can buy vehicles ranging from 3 to 10 wheels. The unemployment rate will also decline through this scheme. A lot of people will be able to buy buses, trucks, cars etc. Which he will be able to make as his means of employment. The scheme is being implemented by the Bihar Government Transport Corporation. If you want to apply under the Chief Minister’s Gram Transport Scheme, then you have to apply by visiting the official website. To apply under this scheme, you must have a minimum age of 21 years.

Bihar Mukhyamantri Gram Parivahan Yojana

This scheme is being run by the Bihar Government Transport Corporation (Transport Department, Govt. Of Bihar). this Bihar Chief Minister Gram Samridhi Yojana 2021 Under the new passenger vehicles from 4 seats to 10 seats will be considered eligible. Bihar state Interested beneficiaries of the state want to apply under this scheme, then they can apply online by visiting the official website of Bihar Transport Corporation. The minimum age of the applicant applying under this scheme should be 21 years.

Information about the Chief Minister’s Gram Transport Scheme 2021

Name of scheme Bihar Mukhyamantri Gram Parivahan Yojana Launch plan In the year 2018 Start of plan By Nitish Kumar, the then Chief Minister of Bihar Beneficiaries of the scheme Rural low caste people of Bihar Total budget in plan 421 crores Relevant departments State Human Welfare Department and Transport Corporation Type of scheme Subsidy scheme Official website http://transport.bih.nic.in/ Contact number 0612-2546449 or 0612-2222011 or 2222173

Objective of Chief Minister Gram Transport Scheme 2021

Let us tell you that people living in the village need a vehicle for their business or financial reasons, but due to financially weak many people are unable to buy a vehicle. In view of this problem, the Bihar government has Chief Minister Village Transport Scheme 2021 Has started to provide 50% subsidy in the form of subsidy to the rural people for purchasing 3 or 4 wheelers through this scheme. this Bihar Mukhyamantri Gram Parivahan Yojana To provide employment opportunities to rural people through

MGPY 2021 benefits of

Under the Chief Minister’s Gram Transport Scheme, unemployed Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) people can apply online to purchase vehicles at subsidized rates by registering and submitting applications.

In this scheme, people who are unemployed due to not getting any kind of financial assistance or opportunity, are also getting help through this scheme.

Under this scheme, the beneficiaries will be provided financial assistance in the form of subsidy for purchasing a 4 wheeler or 3 wheeler new vehicle for public transport.

With this, unemployed people can get employment.

The target is to provide assistance to about 8,405 gram panchayats in the state of Bihar. The government is providing benefits to 5, i.e. 42,025 such youths from each gram panchayat.

Under this scheme, subsidy will be given to three Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, two very backward class beneficiaries for the purchase of vehicles for each Panchayat.

People below 21 years of age cannot avail the benefit of the state. The beneficiary should not be employed in government service and should not have any commercial vehicle in advance.

5 qualified applicants from each panchayat will be selected.

The beneficiary applying under this scheme should have his / her educational qualification.

Documents of Bihar Mukhyamantri Gram Privahan Yojana 2021 (Eligibility)

Applicant must be a rural resident of the state of Bihar

Aadhar card

Address proof

caste certificate

income certificate

Age certificate

Certificate of qualified qualification

mobile number

driving license

Passport size photo

How to apply in Chief Minister’s Village Transport Scheme 2021?

Interested beneficiaries of the state Chief Minister Village Transport Scheme 2021 If you want to apply under the scheme, then follow the method given below and take advantage of this scheme.

First applicant of Bihar Government Transport Corporation official website Have to go on After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

Now another new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to fill all the important information such as: – E-mail address driving license

Now you have to click on submit button.

In this way your registration process will be completed.

Now given to you above Login Have to click on the link of.

After this, the login form will open in front of you, in which the information asked will have to be filled by you.

Now you have to click on the login button.

After logging in, you have to click on the Fill Application Form link.

Now the application form will open in front of you, in which the information asked will have to be filled carefully.

All important documents have to be attached.

Now you have to click on submit button.

In this way your application process will be done successfully.

Application Status View Process

Now a new page will open in front of you, out of which you can check the application status of first to sixth face and 7 face. To check the application status according to your face, click on the link given below.

Now a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to fill the user name, password, captcha code.

Now you have to click on the login button.

Your application status will be on your computer screen as you login.

Feedback process

First of all you need the Bihar government official website will go on.

will go on. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On your home page Feedback Click on the link.

Now a new page will open in front of you in which you Ad feedback Have to click on the link of.

After this, the feedback form will open in front of you, in which the information asked will have to be filled in carefully.

Now you have to click on the Send Feedback button.

In this way, you will be able to give your feedback.

contact information

Through this article we have given you Chief Minister Village Transport Scheme Has provided all the important information related to If you are still facing any type of problem then you can solve your problem by contacting the helpline number or by writing an email. The helpline number and email id are as follows.