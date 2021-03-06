(Registration) Haryana Atal Bihari Vajpayee Labor Movement Scheme 2021: Application Form

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shramik Avagaman Yojana Apply | Haryana Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shramik Traffic Scheme Online Application | Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shramik Avagaman Yojana Application Form | Atal Bihari Vajpayee Labor Movement Scheme

Haryana Atal Bihari Vajpayee Labor Movement Scheme 2021 The decision to implement the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has been taken in the 19th meeting of “The Haryana Building and Others Construction Works Welfare Board” at the Public Works Rest House in Gurugram. | Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shramik Avagaman Yojana 2021 Under this, free travel will be provided in state transport buses to the workers engaged in building and construction work from their home to work place. The state government will provide free bus pass to all construction workers of Haryana for free travel in state transport buses.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shramik Avagaman Yojana 2021

Under this scheme, the expenses of bus passes to be given to construction workers will be borne by the board. For this, the Deputy Chief Minister has instructed the officers of the Labor Department to make a plan in consultation with the Department of Labor Officers of Transport Department. this Haryana Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shramik Avagaman Yojana 2021 Under this, the laborers will not have any problem to go to the workplace. At the behest of the Deputy Chief Minister, the scheme was named Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shramik Maushan Yojana. Today we are going to provide you all the information related to this scheme through this article.

Objective of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shramik Yojana 2021

As you know construction workers fall in poor category and their income is very low and they are only able to bear the expenses of their household from their daily wages. But the workers have to pay money to go to their work place in the bus. In view of this problem of laborers, Haryana Government Haryana Atal Bihari Vajpayee Labor Movement Scheme 2021 Has decided to start Now the state government will provide them free Haryana Roadways bus pass under this scheme and they will not have to pay any fee for bus travel from their pocket.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shramik Avagaman Yojana 2021 Highlights

Name of the scheme Haryana Atal Bihari Vajpayee Labor Movement Scheme Launched by By Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala The department Labor Department, Transport Department Officer an objective Benefit to Haryana Construction Workers

Other scheme by Haryana Deputy CM

Along with this scheme, the Deputy Chief Minister will also send only the workers engaged in building and construction works on a free pilgrimage for the Char Dham Scheme implemented for the workers, with the help of state transport. Along with this, it has also been decided to launch a campaign to spread awareness about sanitary napkins and sanitation among women workers to the officers of Women and Child Development Department. It was decided in the meeting that the state government will give Rs 1,01,000 in two installments for the marriage of the daughters of the laborers. The first installment will be of Rs 50,000, which will be given before the wedding while the remaining amount will be given after the marriage ceremony.

Key facts of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shramik Avagaman 2021

The benefit of this scheme will be provided to all workers / laborers of Haryana.

State construction workers will be given free bus passes to travel to state transport to reach their work place. So that he can go to his work site for free.

A group of poor people working as construction laborers will now get relief in the yatra.

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said that the cost of the bus pass will be borne by the state government.

Haryana Atal Bihari Vajpayee Labor Movement Scheme 2021 Under this, the construction workers of Haryana will be able to travel between their residence and work places in the state transport buses by obtaining a bus pass.

How to apply for Atal Bihari Vajpayee Workers’ Traffic Scheme 2021?

If the construction workers / laborers of Haryana want to get their bus pass under this scheme by the state government, then they have to apply under this scheme. but now Atal Bihari Vajpayee Labor Movement Scheme 2021 Under the application process has started, as soon as the scheme starts, the application process will be started. We will tell you through this article. Till then you will have to wait.