(Registration) Haryana Old Age Pension: Old Age Pension Scheme Online Application

Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme Online, Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme Online Application, Old Age Pension Haryana 2021, Information in Old Age Pension Haryana will be given to you in this article. Through this scheme, the Haryana government will provide financial assistance to senior citizens in the form of pension, so that senior citizens will not have to face economic problems in old age.

Under this scheme, a monthly pension of Rs 1800 will be provided by the Haryana government to elderly citizens aged 60 years or more in the state. Under this Haryana old age pension scheme, older people of the state can improve their livelihood in their old age by getting pension amount from the government. We know that through this scheme, senior citizens of the state will not need to depend on any other person.

Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme 2021

To take advantage of this scheme all the old men and women of the state have to apply under this scheme. All old men and women of Haryana can avail this scheme. Initiated by the State Government Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme 2021 Under, all the people of the age of 60 years or above in Haryana can apply very easily to get pension amount per month by the government. This pension scheme will help in the livelihood of senior citizens of Haryana.

Haryana Kanyadaan Yojana

Initiated by the Chief Minister of Haryana State Old Age Pension Scheme Haryana 2021 Under, the funds provided by the government will be directly transferred to the bank account of the beneficiaries. Therefore, it is mandatory for the applicant to have a bank account and the bank account should be linked to the Aadhaar card. Under this scheme, the State Government has promised to provide financial assistance in the form of a monthly pension of 1800 rupees.

The elderly will get Rs 3100 per month.

You know that the State Government of Haryana provides pension to the elderly people of their state in the form of financial assistance. The purpose of providing this pension is that these elders do not have to depend on anyone and they can become self-sufficient. According to an information, now the Haryana state government is going to increase the amount of old age pension scheme. A decision can be taken on this matter. This amount is likely to increase by Rs 850. Earlier, the old widows and the disabled were given a pension of Rs 2250 per month, which will now increase to Rs 3100 per month.

The government has prepared a blueprint for increasing this pension. Along with this, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar have also agreed on this. But now it is being said that this increase will be Rs 850 per month instead of Rs 150 per month. The pension budget of Haryana is around 3000 crores. And there are over 16 lakh pension beneficiaries. If the government will increase the pension, then it will have to set a pension budget of about 35 crore rupees in the next financial year. Haryana Old Age Pension A final decision is yet to be taken on increasing the amount of Rs. But it is expected that this decision can be taken soon in view of the upcoming panchayat elections.

January update of Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme

The Haryana government has made a new announcement under this scheme, under which the Haryana government says that the pension amount will be increased under this scheme. So far, people have Old age pension scheme 2021 Under 1800 rupees were being given monthly. After accepting the proposal, the pension amount will be increased to Rs. 2400 under this scheme.

The Social Justice and Empowerment Department has prepared a proposal for an increase of the same amount. All the elders of the state will soon be able to get an amount of Rs 2400 per month under this scheme. The reason for increasing the funds being provided by the government is the growing problem of senior citizens. In today’s time, citizens are not able to save their money due to rising inflation, due to which the amount of pension given by the government has been increased.

My water my heritage plan

Salient features of old age pension scheme Haryana

Name of scheme Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme Started By Haryana state government Beneficiary Senior citizens above 60 years of age application procedure online offline an objective Making senior citizens self-reliant Benefit Will get financial assistance in the form of pension category State government schemes official website https://saralharyana.gov.in/

The purpose of Old Age Pension Haryana

We know that there are many senior citizens in our country who are dependent on another person to live up to their livelihood. In such a situation, it has become very strong for senior citizens to depend on someone else. Many senior citizens in the country are making a living by demanding alms in society, due to which they are facing many problems. In view of this problem, by the Haryana State Government Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme 2021 Has been introduced.

The main objective of the Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme is that the Haryana Government will provide financial assistance in the form of a monthly pension of Rs 1800 to senior citizens above 60 years of age, which has been increased to Rs 2400 by the Government. The senior citizens will not have to depend on any other person from the funds received through this scheme. Through this scheme, senior citizens will be able to become self-sufficient and empowered.

Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme benefits of

All senior women and men in the state of Haryana can avail this scheme.

Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs 1800 per month will be provided to senior citizens aged 60 years or more in the state of Haryana.

Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme To raise the standard of living of people through.

To raise the standard of living of people through. A person who is already connected under any other scheme of the government cannot avail this scheme.

To avail this scheme of Haryana Government, the annual income of a person’s family should not exceed 2 lakhs.

The beneficiary should be a citizen of Haryana state and should have original certificate of Haryana state.

Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme 2021 Eligibility Criteria

To avail this scheme, you have to fulfill the given eligibility criteria as follows-

To apply under this scheme, the age of the applicant must be 60 years or more.

If the annual income of the applicant’s family is more than Rs 2 lakh, then he will not be considered eligible under this scheme.

Applicants who are indigenous to the state of Haryana can apply under this scheme.

Both men and women of the state Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme Can apply under

Can apply under Applicants who have all the necessary documents can apply under this scheme.

Required documents

Applicant’s Aadhar Card

identity card

Address proof

income certificate

Age certificate

Bank account passbook

mobile number

Passport size photo

Procedure to apply under Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme

In case you fulfill the above eligibility criteria, you can apply through the steps given.

First of all you need simple Haryana official website Have to go on After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

Have to go on After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the website home, you have to download the application form and print the form.

In this form, you have to enter the details of the information asked, such as name, address, Aadhaar card, etc.

Now you have to verify the form with the signature of the authorized authority. After that you have to scan the form in Pdf format.

After this you have to create a login ID on a simple portal.

Now you have to click on the option to “Apply for Old Age Pension Yojana” from the “Service” section. After this, a form will open in front of you.

In this form, you have to enter the details of the information asked and upload all the necessary documents.

After entering all the required information, you have to click on the submit button.

After this you will get the reference ID, which is to be kept safe for future.

Contact

Through our website, you have provided all the important information related to Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme. If even after this you are facing any kind of problem, then you can solve all your problems by contacting the helpline number. You can get help through the following helpline numbers and email IDs-

Director General

Social Justice and Empowerment Department, Haryana, India

SCO 20-27, Jeevandeep Building, 3rd Floor, Sector 17-A, Chandigarh

Phone: 0172-2713277

Email: [email protected]

Important link

Also read Haryana Jamabandi copy your account online, Khasra map, Khevat Khatauni, jamabandi.nic.in portal

We hope that you will definitely find information related to Haryana Old Age Pension Scheme beneficial. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you ask.

If you still have questions related to this scheme, then you can ask us through comments. Along with this, you can also bookmark our website.