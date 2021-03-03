(Registration) Haryana Solar Inverter Charger Scheme 2021: Online Application, and Eligibility Criteria

Solar Inverter Charger Scheme Haryana implemented, Haryana Solar Inverter Charger Scheme Registration, Solar Inverter Charger Yojana Form, Solar Inverter Charger Scheme Benefits and eligibility criteria will be given to you in this article. The Haryana Solar Inverter Charger Scheme is being implemented as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission to provide electricity to every household. Under this solar inverter charger scheme, the Haryana government will help farmers 300 or 500 watts Will provide 40% subsidy on installation of solar inverters of capacity.

Solar inverter charger scheme 2021

Online applications have been invited by Haryana State Government to avail the Solar Inverter Charger Scheme. All the interested people Solar inverter charger scheme To take advantage of this, they have to apply online to take advantage of this scheme. The benefit of subsidy received under this scheme can be availed only by applying online.

Solar inverters provided through this scheme are capable of generating electricity from a clean and green source of energy, which will greatly benefit all the farmers of the state. According to the scheme, 300 Watt solar inverter chargers will be provided to those beneficiaries who will have solar inverter with capacity of 600 to 800 watts and will have 120 to 180 AH batteries on it.

Haryana Solar Inverter Charger Scheme Key Facts

Name of scheme Haryana Solar Inverter Charger Scheme Started By Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Beneficiary Farmers of the state application procedure Online an objective Providing subsidy on purchase of solar inverter Benefit Solar pump system for updating inverter and pump category Haryana Government Schemes official website saralharyana.gov.in/

Purpose of Haryana Solar Inverter Charger Scheme

We know that the farmers of the country need electricity to operate their inverter and pump. People living in rural areas face the most problem of electricity. In view of the same problem, the Haryana Government has implemented the Haryana Solar Inverter Charger Scheme (Solar inverter charger scheme), So that the problem related to electricity of farmers will be eradicated.

The objective of the scheme is that farmers who have 300 watt inverter chargers will get a subsidy of Rs 6000, and farmers who have 500 watt solar inverter chargers will be given a subsidy of Rs 10,000. This will provide better facilities to farmers and increasing the number of solar inverter will also reduce air pollution.

Benefits of Haryana Solar Inverter Charger Scheme

The benefit of this scheme will be provided only to the farmers of Haryana state.

By state government Solar Inverter Charger Subsidy Scheme Through this, farmers will be provided 40% subsidy on the installation of 300 or 500 watt capacity solar inverters.

Through this, farmers will be provided 40% subsidy on the installation of 300 or 500 watt capacity solar inverters. The government will provide Rs 6,000 as subsidy on 300 Watt and Rs 10,000 as subsidy on 500 Watt solar inverter charger.

This solar inverter charger system ensures that the battery inverter is charged with solar urea during long power cuts.

Citizens of the state can apply online and take advantage of the scheme by registering online at Saralharyana.gov.in, the Saral portal of Haryana.

Important dates

Online application invited through SARAL portal Currently accepting applications Establishment of the above systems by beneficiaries from experienced suppliers Within 3 months of approval Submission of prescribed application for release of subsidy by the beneficiaries on the web portal Immediately after installation Verification of system installed by ADC office, uploading PCR, issuing subsidy within 10 days

Haryana Solar Inverter Charger Scheme 2021 Eligibility Criteria

To avail this scheme, you have to fulfill the given eligibility criteria as follows-

Only farmers of the state of Haryana will be considered eligible for availing this scheme.

To avail the Haryana Solar Inverter Charger Scheme, the applicant is required to be a native of Haryana State.

Required documents

Aadhar card

identity card

Address proof

Bank account passbook

mobile number

Passport size photo

How to apply Haryana Solar Inverter Charger Scheme 2021 online?

In case you fulfill the eligibility criteria given above, you can apply in online mode by following the given steps.

First of all, you should know about Haryana’s simple Antyodaya official website Have to go on After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

On the home page of the website you will find “New Users ? register hereClick on the option of “. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

On this page, you have to enter the details of your information such as name, email ID, mobile number etc. and click on the button of “Validate”. After this, your website will be registered.

Now you can use the username and password to “ log in Click on the button.

Click on the button. After this you will seeApply for servicesFrom the section of “See all available servicesClick on the option of “”, after which a new page will open in front of you.

In this page, by typing ‘Solar Inverter’ in the search box, from the ‘Service Name’ section “ Application for solar inverter chargers Click on the option of “. After this, a form will open in front of you.

Click on the option of “. After this, a form will open in front of you. By entering details of your personal information in this form, Presented Click on the button.

Click on the button. In this way your registration for subsidy on inverter purchase under Solar Inverter Charger Scheme will be successful.

Application Of Event Of the inspection Of process

The status of application of Haryana Solar Inverter Charger Scheme can be checked through the steps given below:

First of all you need simple Haryana official website will go on. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

will go on. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “Track application online”. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

Now select your department and service from the drop down list and fill in your application reference ID.

After this, press check status and your application bud status will open in front of you.

Procedure for filing feedback

First of all you need the Department of New and Renewable Energy official website Gotta go to the website. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

Gotta go to the website. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the feedback option given below. After you Feedback form Will open

Will open Fill in the information requested in this form and enter your feedback in the message section.

Fill in the solution to the given question and submit your feedback by pressing the send button. In this way, you will get feedback.

Contact helpline

Here we Haryana Solar Inverter Charger Scheme All possible details related to it are provided. But, still if you have any doubts or queries related to the scheme, you can contact the authorities through the contact details given below:

Know: Akshay Urja Bhawan, Institutional Plot No.1, Sector-17, Panchkula

Akshay Urja Bhawan, Institutional Plot No.1, Sector-17, Panchkula E mail ID: [email protected]

[email protected] fax number: 0172-2564433

0172-2564433 Helpline Number: 0172-2585733 / 2585433

