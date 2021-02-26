(Registration) Himachal Pradesh Unemployment Allowance Scheme: Apply Online | Application form

Himachal Pradesh Berojgari Bhatta | Unemployment allowance scheme online application | Himachal Pradesh Berojgari Bhatta Form | Unemployment Allowance Scheme Application

Today we friends Himachal Pradesh Unemployment Allowance Scheme Telling about and what papers are necessary in it, what is eligibility and its application process will give full information about it. Friends, as you know from time to time, the Central Government and the State Governments keep preparing many schemes for the unemployed, for the poor, for the handicapped, under these schemes, the Himachal Pradesh Government has made it so that some help to the unemployed. To be able to go, despite being educated in our country, people are unemployed because the employment opportunities are very less, where will such employment come from such a large population, therefore the Government of Himachal Pradesh has taken a very important step to help the educated youth. Today we are telling you all the things related to it.

Himachal Pradesh Berojgari Bhatta Yojana

The state government has launched the Unemployed Allowance Scheme for unemployed youths. For this, the Himachal Pradesh Government announced a budget of three crore rupees, under which the assistance of ₹ 1000 will be provided every month to the unemployed people of the state who have no means of employment and there is no means of coming, so these unemployed youth- Himachal Pradesh government will provide unemployment allowance to the women. Despite being educated, many people are unemployed nowadays because they do not get much job opportunities, so the Himachal Pradesh Government has made a good plan to provide unemployment allowance so that their financial assistance can be provided.

Himachal Pradesh Medha Protsahan Yojana

Purpose of Himachal Pradesh Unemployment Allowance Scheme

Himachal Pradesh Berojgari Bhatta Yojana The main aim of the unemployed youth can be financially supported so that they can take care of themselves and their family, this financial aid will be provided till then. As long as they do not get any government or non-governmental job, this will remove unemployment in the state and unemployed youth will try to find their job without worry, it will help in the upbringing of their family and their morale will increase when the state People progress, the state progresses and when a state progresses, the country also progresses.

Himachal Pradesh Berojgari Bhatta Yojana Highlights

Name of scheme Himachal Pradesh Unemployment Allowance Scheme The department Himachal Pradesh Government date started January 2020 Last date In progress an objective Allowance for unemployed youth official website http://eemis.hp.nic.in/RegNew.aspx

Benefits of Himachal Pradesh Berojgari Bhatta Scheme

The benefit of this scheme will be provided to unemployed youth of Himachal Pradesh.

Unemployment allowance of Rs 1000 will be given by the government to those youths of the state who have no source of income under this scheme.

The amount of Rs 1000 given under this scheme will be directly transferred to any bank account of the beneficiaries, so the bank account of the applicant should be linked to the Aadhaar card.

Documents required for application

It is mandatory to have permanent residence certificate

Voter ID

Aadhar card

E mail ID

Registered mobile number

Family income certificate

Unapplied registration number

Eligibility for unemployment allowance scheme

It is mandatory for the applicant to be a permanent resident of Himachal Pradesh to avail benefits under the unemployment allowance scheme.

Age limit at least 21 years and maximum 35 years.

Educational Qualification from 12th to graduation.

The unemployed can apply.

The annual income of the entire family should be up to ₹ 3 lakh annually.

Online process of getting the employment number

It is mandatory for the applicant to have an Employment Registration Number to avail the unemployment allowance scheme.

To get the Employment Exchange number, one has to click on its official website.

After clicking, a home will open in front of you, which will have to be read carefully and filled.

Fill all the information carefully and click on submit button.

In this way your form will be filled and you will get the employment number.

Himachal Pradesh Unemployment Allowance Scheme Online Application Process

First of all official website After clicking on the check eligibility, you can apply if you are eligible for this.

Now you can click on online registration.

After this, after filling your Employment Registration Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Code, you have to click on Miracle.

Then you fill your email id number with registered mobile number and all the information you have read carefully.

After this, you have to click on the option of Miracle by clicking on the submit button.

After that take a print out of the registration form which will work in your future.

The registration number of your application will work as your user-id and your mobile number or date of birth password will work.

Viewing the status of Himachal Pradesh Unemployment Allowance Scheme

To see the status of your application, you need to repeat it. official website Has to be opened.

Has to be opened. After going to the home, write your application registration number in it and click on Miracle.

After this, all the information related to your application will be on your screen in front of you.

Which you can download and print.

So friends, you have seen how we can apply in Himachal Pradesh Unemployment Allowance Scheme and also check the status of your application, whatever money you get from this will come directly into the account of the applicant so that he will be able to take care of himself and his family. .