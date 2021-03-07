(Registration) Khoobchand Baghel Health Support Scheme 2021: Online Application, Eligibility

Chhattisgarh Khubchand Baghel Health Support Scheme | Khoobchand Baghel Health Support Scheme online application | Khubchand Baghel Swasthya Sahayata Yojana Form | Khubchand Baghel Swasthya Sahayata Yojana In Hindi

As you all know, getting health insurance is very important for all citizens. Keeping this in mind, the Government of Chhattisgarh Khoobchand Baghel Health Support Scheme Has started. Today we are going to provide you all the important information related to this scheme. Like what is Khubchand Baghel Swasthya Sahayata Yojana ?, its purpose, benefits, features, eligibility, necessary documents, application process etc. So friends, if you want to get all the important information related to the Khubchand Baghel Health Support Scheme, then you are requested to read this article till the end.

Khubchand Baghel Swasthya Sahayata Yojana 2021

This scheme is a type of health insurance. All of which will be provided to the ration card holders of Chhattisgarh. Under this scheme, the government of Chhattisgarh will include all the health insurance schemes provided by the state and central government and will provide a better insurance scheme to all citizens. Khubchand Baghel Swasthya Sahayata Yojana 2021 The CG is also known as the Chief Minister Special Health Assistance Scheme.

Objective of Khoobchand Baghel Health Support Scheme

The main objective of this scheme is to provide health facilities to all the citizens of the state. So that he can avoid the expenses of treatment in diseases. This will also improve the economic condition of the citizens of Chhattisgarh. this Chhattisgarh Khubchand Baghel Swasthya Sahayata Yojana 2021 Through this, the citizens of Chhattisgarh will be able to get their treatment without paying. Through this scheme, the citizens of Chhattisgarh will also get facilities in time and there will be no need to pay them.

Highlights of Khubchand Baghel Health Support Scheme 2021

Name of the scheme Khoobchand Baghel Health Support Scheme Who launched Government of Chhattisgarh Beneficiary Citizens of chhattisgarh an objective Providing health insurance. Official website click here year 2021

Khoobchand Baghel Health Support Scheme Cashless Treatment

Under this scheme, 4 times more medical coverage will be provided than Ayushman Bharat scheme. All Antyodaya and Piroti ration card holders will be provided cashless treatment up to ₹ 500000 and the remaining ration card holders up to ₹ 50000 will be provided with cashmeas treatment every year. CG Khubchand Baghel Health Support Scheme Has been launched with the objective of covering 100% of the people of the state. About 56 lakh people will be covered under this scheme.

Incorporation of other schemes into Khoobchand Baghel Health Assistance Scheme

Health insurance schemes currently running by the central and state government will be included and will be provided benefits under Khubchand Baghel Swasthya Sahayata Yojana. All those plans are as follows.

CG Khubchand Baghel Health Support Scheme Diseases covered under

Liver transplant

kidney transplant

Heart and lung transplant

Lung transplant

heart disease

Haemophilia

Cancer

aplastic anemia

Cochlear implants

Acid attack

A special committee will be set up for other types of debilitating diseases and their treatment and cashless treatment will be provided on recommenderment of this committee. The list of diseases given above can be reduced or increased at any time by the government.

Assistance under Khandchand Baghel Health Assistance Scheme

A cashless treatment of ₹ 500000 will be provided for the holders of Purity and Antyodaya Ration Card.

The remaining ration card holders will be provided with a cashless treatment of ₹ 50000.

A cashless treatment of ₹ 500000 will be provided to all the beneficiaries covered under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Authorized Hospital for Treatment in Khoobchand Baghel Health Support Scheme 2021

All State and Outside State Government Hospitals.

Private hospitals all over the state and outside the state.

CGHS Registered Hospital.

Statistics of Khubchand Baghel Health Support Scheme 2021

Total claims Is 1285281 Total E-Cards Is 2937124 Total family Is 6520706 Gross profit 838650

Benefits and features of Khoobchand Baghel Health Support Scheme

This scheme is a type of health insurance under which health insurance ranging from ₹ 50000 to ₹ 500000 will be provided.

This health insurance will be provided to all ration card holders.

Under this scheme, health insurance schemes provided by all state and central government will be included and a better plan will be extended to all citizens.

This scheme is also known as CG Chief Minister Special Health Assistance Scheme.

Khubchand Baghel Swasthya Sahayata Yojana 2021 Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, 4 times more medical cover will be provided.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, 4 times more medical cover will be provided. Cashless treatment of ₹ 500000 will be provided to the holders of Purity and Antyodaya Ration Card.

All other ration card holders will be provided with cashless treatment up to ₹ 50000.

56 lakh people will be covered under this scheme.

Through this scheme, people of Chhattisgarh will be able to save from the expenses of diseases.

Khubchand Baghel Swasthya Sahayata Yojana 2021 Document (Eligibility)

To apply under this scheme, the applicant must be a permanent resident of Chhattisgarh.

It is mandatory for the applicant to have a ration card.

Address proof

Aadhar card

Ration card

mobile number

Passport size photo

Procedure to apply in Khoobchand Baghel Health Support Scheme

Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you will have to click on the link of Apply Now.

After this, the application form will open in front of you.

You have to fill all the information asked in the application form carefully.

Now you have to attach all the important documents.

After that you have to click on submit button.

Thus you will be able to apply in Khubchand Baghel Swasthya Sahayata Yojana.

Procedure for logging on to the Khoobchand Baghel Health Support Scheme website

First of all Khubchand Baghel Swasthya Sahayata Yojana official website will go on.

will go on. Now the home page will open in front of you.

On your home page log in Have to click on the link of.

Now the login page will open in front of you, in which you will have to enter the user name, password and captcha code.

After that you will have to click on the sign in button.

In this way you will be able to login on the portal.

Helpline number

Through this article we have given you Khubchand Baghel Swasthya Sahayata Yojana Has provided all the important information related to If you are still facing any type of problem then you can solve your problem by contacting the helpline number or by writing an email. The helpline number and email id are as follows.