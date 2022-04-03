Registration likely to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in. Details here

Registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 is expected to begin soon. The NEET 2022 date, application form will reportedly be released this month and the test will take place in July.

However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to confirm these details officially. NEET is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

NTA will release the NEET 2022 application form for UG courses and the notification on the official websites – nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

This year onwards, there will be no upper age limit for appearing for the test and because of this decision, the number of applicants is expected to rise.

NEET AND 2022: Application steps

