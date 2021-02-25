(Registration) Madhya Pradesh Journalist Health and Accident Group Insurance Scheme: Apply Online

MP Patrakar Svasthya Avm Durghatan Bima Yojana | Madhya Pradesh Journalist Health and Accident Group Insurance Scheme online application | MP journalist insurance scheme registration | Journalist Insurance Scheme Form

The middle Region Journalist Health And Accident group Insurance to plan Has been started by the Chief Minister of the state, Shiv Raj Singh Chauhan to provide health and accident group insurance to journalists, photographers and cameraman. Under this scheme, the state government will provide personal health insurance and accident health insurance to journalists, photographers and cameraman of Madhya Pradesh. Patrakar Svasthya Avm Durghatan Bima Yojana Under this, a person can cover self, spouse or dependent children under the same policy. Dear friends, today through this article we will provide you all the information related to this scheme like application process, documents, eligibility etc. We are going, so read our article till the end.

MP Patrakar Svasthya Avm Durghatan Bima Yojana

State journalists, photographers and cameraman will have personal health insurance of Rs 4 lakh and accident insurance of Rs 10 lakh under this scheme, with the option of personal health insurance of Rs 2 lakh and accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh. this MP Journalist Insurance Scheme Under this, journalists can also get insurance of 4 lakhs or 2 lakhs. Under this scheme, the husband or wife or children can be included in this insurance scheme on payment of additional prescribed premium. this Madhya Pradesh Patkar Swasti Avam Durgatan Insurance Scheme Under the health and accident insurance will be done for one year. 75% of the annual insurance installment of the communication representative of 60 years and 85% of the annual insurance installment of communication representative of 61 to 70 years will be paid by the Directorate of Public Relations.

MP journalist insurance scheme application

Under this scheme, journalists, photographers and cameraman of the state will have to apply online for obtaining health and accident insurance. Government of Madhya Pradesh MP Journalist Insurance Scheme For applying online under, the application process is being provided on the official website of the concerned insurance company. Interested beneficiaries of the state, who want to get health and accident insurance by the government, can apply online by visiting the official website of the respective insurance company. The last date was set by the government to apply under this scheme on 25 September 2020, the last date has now been increased to 30 September 2020. Now the beneficiaries of the state can apply online under this scheme till September 30 and can avail the benefit of the scheme.

Madhya Pradesh Patrakar Bima Yojana In Highlights

Name of scheme Madhya Pradesh Journalist Health and Accident Group Insurance Scheme Started by CM Shiv Raj Singh Chauhan Beneficiary State Journalist, Photographer, Cameraman an objective Providing insurance application procedure Online Application start date Has started Last date 30 September 2020 Official website https://mdindiaonline.com/mpgovt/LoginPage.aspx

Journalist Health and Accident Group Insurance Scheme purpose of

The main objective of this scheme is to provide protection of personal health insurance and accident health insurance to the journalists, photographers and cameraman of the state by the Government of Madhya Pradesh. So that if they have any difficulty in health, then they can get insurance and get treatment. Any type of dental treatment will be accepted only in the event of an accident. this Journalist Health And Accident group Insurance to plan Through the State journalists, photographers and cameraman to protect their personal health insurance and accident health insurance and make their state progress.

Madhya Pradesh Journalist Health and Accident Group Insurance Scheme Key facts

The insurance money provided under this scheme will cover all types of non-hospital medical expenses of the insured during the policy period.

This policy covers the medical expenses incurred in hospitalization (in-patient) in India.

Madhya Pradesh Patrakar Bima Yojana Under this, a person can cover self, spouse or dependent children under the same policy. The husband or wife or children can be included in the insurance scheme on payment of additional prescribed premium.

Under this, a person can cover self, spouse or dependent children under the same policy. The husband or wife or children can be included in the insurance scheme on payment of additional prescribed premium. If there is no break in the policy, the policy can be renewed throughout its life.

Under this scheme, all pre-existing diseases will be covered in the policy.

All diseases are covered from the policy release date without any waiting period. (Such as the 30-day and 2-year waiting period is over.)

In the case of major surgery up to 100% of the sum assured will be payable to the insured person of any age.

The premium rates will be applicable for the year 2018-19 only. The table of premium rates for the year 2018-19 is being made available on the public relations portal.

Madhya Pradesh Patrakar Bima Yojana’s Features

Under this scheme, it has been decided by the Government of Madhya Pradesh to include non-preferential journalists as well.

MP Patrakar Bima Yojana Under this, 50% premium will be given by journalist and 50% by public relations department. In this category, four weekly / fortnightly / monthly magazine of daily newspaper and two representatives of electronic and web media will be eligible in the scheme.

Under this, 50% premium will be given by journalist and 50% by public relations department. In this category, four weekly / fortnightly / monthly magazine of daily newspaper and two representatives of electronic and web media will be eligible in the scheme. Representatives of regular journals registered in RNI will be eligible.

Under this insurance policy, there will be a cashless system of treatment in the identified hospitals of the insurance company, for which a card and e-card will also be provided to journalists.

The old insurance policy under this scheme will expire on 3 October 2020. Formerly insured journalists will submit applications by 30 September 2020. Then his new policy will be effective from 4 October 2020.

Personal accident covers death, full and partial disability resulting from any accident under the policy.

Journalist Health and Accident Group Insurance Scheme Eligibility and conditions of

Applicant must be a permanent resident of Madhya Pradesh.

Under this scheme, communication representatives of 21 to 70 years will be eligible and journalists previously insured will be eligible for this scheme for 80 years.

Husband, wife, children (maximum three unmarried) and parents can also be included in the scheme on payment of prescribed premium.

Journalist Insurance to plan Only children up to 25 years of age will be covered under the scheme.

Only children up to 25 years of age will be covered under the scheme. This policy covers only the original insured and not the family members.

It will be compulsory to stay admitted in the hospital for at least 24 hours and excluding certain diseases mentioned in the policy.

Under this scheme, room, boarding and nursing expenses will be covered up to 2% of the sum insured.

Any type of dental expenses will be accepted only in the event of an accident.

Recruitment to the hospital will have to be promptly reported to the company / TPA.

All claims related actions will be taken by the TPA indicated on the policy.

For the treatment of the insured, there will be a hairless facility in the Listed Network Hospital and the expenses will be refunded for the treatment in the Non Network Hospital.

MP Journalist Insurance to plan Of for The document

Preference:

12th Marksheet / Aadhar Card / Voter Card / PAN Card / Driving License

Priority card copy or PPF slip copy

Form 16

Old Insert Card Copy (if available)

Non-priority:

12th Marksheet / Aadhar Card / Voter Card / PAN Card / Driving License

Recommendation of estates

RNI certificate

4. Copy of old insertion card (if available)

Madhya Pradesh Journalist Health and Accident Group Insurance Scheme How to apply online?

Interested eligible beneficiaries of the state, who want to apply online under this scheme, then follow the method given below and avail the benefit of the scheme.

First of all, you need the insurance company related to the plan. Official website will go on. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

will go on. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you. On this home page you will see a section of “Nominate Yourself” In this section you will see two links “Adhimanyata or Gairadhimanyata”.

if you Preference If you click on it, “Online application form of MP Journalist Insurance Scheme Preference will open in front of you”.

In this form, you will have to fill all the information asked such as name, name of the institution, ADHIMANYATA No./PF No., address, Aadhaar card number, date of birth, mobile number, email id, sum assured, name of the nominee, relationship with the nominee, etc.

After this you will have to upload all your documents. After this you have to click on the confirm button.

Similarly if you Non-superiority If you click on the link, the next page will open in front of you. On this page you will see the online application form of MP Journalist Insurance Scheme Non-validation.

You will also have to fill all the information asked in this form like name, name of the institute, GERADHIMANYATA No./PF No., address, Aadhaar card number, date of birth, mobile number, email id, sum insured, nominee’s name, relationship with the nominee, etc. .

After this you will have to upload all your documents. After this, you have to click on the confirm button. After filling the Journalist Health and Accident Group Insurance Scheme application / registration form, this form will have to be submitted online, which will complete the process of filling the application / registration form.

