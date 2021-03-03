(Registration) Rajasthan Chief Minister Small Scale Industry Promotion Scheme 2021: Apply Online

Mukhyamantri Laghu Udhyog Protsahan Yojana Apply | Rajasthan Chief Minister Small Scale Industry Promotion Scheme online application | Mukhyamantri Laghu Udhyog Protsahan Yojana Form

Various schemes are run by the government to promote self-employment officers. Today we are going to provide you information related to one such scheme launched by the Rajasthan government. Whose name Rajasthan Chief Minister Small Scale Industry Promotion Scheme is. By reading this article, you will get all the important information related to this incentive scheme. Such as what is Rajasthan Chief Minister Small Scale Industry Promotion Scheme ?, its benefits, objectives, features, eligibility, important documents, application process etc. So friends if you Chief Minister Laghu Udyog Prasar Yojana 2021 If you want to get all the important information related to it, then you are requested to read this article till the end.

Chief Minister Laghu Udog Promotion Scheme 2021

This scheme has been started to promote self-employment officers in the state. Under this scheme, subsidy will be provided on the loan given by the Government of Rajasthan for self-employment. These will be self-employed industries or service sector industries. Chief Minister Lagu Udyog Yojana 2021 Under this, not only those who want to set up a new enterprise but also those who have already established the enterprise can apply for expansion / diversification / modernization projects.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Small Scale Industry Promotion Scheme 2021 Subsidy

The rate of subsidy under this scheme will be 5% to 8%. Loans up to ₹ 10,00,00,000 can be taken under this scheme. The maximum limit for a business loan is ₹ 1,00,00,000. Chief Minister Laghu Udog Promotion Scheme 2021 Under this, the nature of loan can be whole loan, term loan and working capital loan. No collateral security will be required for loans up to ₹ 1000000. Loans up to ₹ 1000000 will be forwarded by the bank without any interview and loans above ₹ 1000000 will be forwarded to the Distic Level Task Force Committee after scrutiny by the bank.

Main idea of Rajasthan Chief Minister Laghu Udog Promotion Scheme

Name of the scheme Rajasthan Chief Minister Small Scale Industry Promotion Scheme Who launched Government of Rajasthan Beneficiary Citizens of rajasthan an objective Promote self-employment official website click here year 2021 Subsidy rate 5% to 8%

Objective of Rajasthan Chief Minister Small Scale Industry Promotion Scheme

Chief Minister Laghu Udyog Prasar Yojana The main purpose of this is to encourage the citizens of Rajasthan to take up self-employment. Through this scheme, more and more people will get employment. So that the unemployment rate will also fall. Subsidy on loan will be provided by the government under this scheme. So that more and more people will be encouraged to take loans for self-employment and self-employment will increase in the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Small Scale Industry Promotion Scheme 2021 Lending Institutions

Nationalized commercial bank

Private Sector Scheduled Commercial Bank

Schedule small Miracle bank

Regional Rural Bank

Rajasthan Financial Corporation

Sidbi

Chief Minister Laghu Udog Promotion Scheme Beneficiaries of 2021

Self help group

Society

Partnership forms

LLP Forms

Companies

Individual applicant

Rajasthan Chief Minister Small Scale Industries Promotion Scheme Subsidy Rate

serial number Maximum loan amount Subsidy 1. Up to 25 lakhs 8% 2. 25 lakhs to 05 crores 6% 3. 05 crores to 10 crores 5%

Chief Minister Laghu Udog Promotion Scheme Benefits and features

The unemployment rate will decline through this scheme.

Eligibility and important documents of Rajasthan Chief Minister Small Scale Industry Promotion Scheme

Applicant must be a permanent resident of Rajasthan.

Applicant must be 18 years of age or older.

Aadhar card

Address proof

income certificate

mobile number

Passport size photo

Procedure to apply in Rajasthan Chief Minister Small Scale Industry Promotion Scheme

Now the home page will open in front of you.

If you are already registered on the portal, you will have to login by entering login credentials.

If you are not registered on the portal, you will have to register for which Link given here Have to click on