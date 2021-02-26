(Registration) Rural Storage Scheme 2021: Warehouse Subsidy Online Application

Warehouse Subsidy Scheme Online | Rural storage scheme online application | Warehouse Subsidy Scheme Form | Rural storage scheme in hindi

You all know that the economic condition of farmers in our country is not so good that they can build their own storage. Keeping this in mind, the central government Rural storage scheme Has started. Today we are going to provide you all the important information related to rural storage scheme through this article. Like what is rural storage scheme? Its purpose, features, benefits, eligibility, application process etc. So guys if you Warehouse Subsidy Scheme 2021 If you want to get all the important information related to this, then you will have to read this article of ours till the end.

Warehouse Subsidy Scheme 2021

Many times it happens that due to not keeping the crop safe, farmers have to sell their crop at low prices. Keeping this in mind, the government Warehouse subsidy scheme 2020 Has started. Under this scheme, storage will be constructed to protect the crops of the farmers. Farmers can also build storage themselves and institutions associated with farmers can also do this. Under this scheme, farmers will be provided a loan to build a store house and subsidy will also be given on the loan.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana

Rural storage scheme capacity

Capacity under this scheme will be decided by the entrepreneur. But to get the subsidy, the capacity of the godown should be minimum 100 tonnes and maximum of 30,000 tonnes. If the capacity is more than 30,000 tonnes or less than 100 tonnes then subsidy will not be given under this scheme. Subsidies will also be provided in some special cases up to 50 tonnes capacity. Subsidy will also be provided to rural warehouses with a capacity of 25 tonnes in hilly areas. The loan repayment period under this scheme is 11 years.

Subsidy basis under rural storage scheme

Platform

Inner road

Char diwari

Quality certification

The packaging

Grading

Construction of additional drainage system

Capital cost of construction in a warehouse

Warehousing facilities etc.

Salient Features of Warehouse Subsidy Scheme 2021

Name of scheme Rural storage scheme Who launched central government Beneficiary Farmer an objective Providing reserves to the farmers. year 2021 official website click here

Objective of rural storage scheme

Warehouse Subsidy Scheme 2021 The main objective of this is to create a planetary storehouse for farmers. So that the farmer can keep his crop safe and not be forced to sell his crop at low prices. Through this scheme, the economic condition of the farmers will also improve and they will not have to face any problems.

Beneficiaries of rural storage scheme

Farmer

Farmer / Producer Group

Establishment

Non government organization

Self help group

The companies

Corporation

person

government organization

Confederation

Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee

Subsidy rates under rural storage scheme

One third of the capital cost of the project will be provided as subsidy to SC / ST entrepreneurs and organizations related to these communities or places located in the northeastern state, mountainous region. The maximum limit of which is three crore rupees.

A subsidy of up to 25% will be provided on the capital of the project if the builder is a farmer or a farmer graduate or belongs to a cooperative organization. In this case the maximum amount will be 2.25 crore.

All other categories fall under individuals, companies and corporations in which subsidy will be provided at 15% of the cost of the project capital. The maximum amount in this case is Rs 1.35 crore.

If the warehouse is renovated with the help of NCDC, then 25% of the cost will be provided as subsidy.

Capital cost of the project under rural storage scheme

For a warehouse of 1000 tons capacity: – The assessed project cost or actual cost provided by the bank or Rs. 3500 per tonne. Whichever is less.

Warehouses with a capacity of more than 1000 tonnes: – Appraisal project cost or actual cost provided by the bank or Rs 1500 per ton. Whichever is less.

Key facts of Warehouse Subsidy Scheme 2021

It is mandatory to have some facilities in the warehouse, such as a paved road, drainage system, security system, uniform loading and unloading.

All skylights and windows should be safe from birds.

All doors, windows should be air resistant.

Godown should be safe from germs.

Stores should be constructed as per CPWD or CPWD-K guidelines.

A repository can create the planet anywhere on its own free will.

Under the rural storage scheme, it is mandatory for the applicant to obtain a license for a warehouse.

If the reserves are more than 1000 tons, then it is necessary to get recognition from the CWC.

The height of the warehouse should not be less than 4-5 meters.

The godowns under this scheme should be constructed as per engineering standards.

Warehouse Subsidy Scheme 2021 Under this, the applicant will have to construct scientific storage.

Under this, the applicant will have to construct scientific storage. Under this scheme, it is mandatory for the applicant to have his own land.

The capacity of the godown has been decided on the application under this scheme.

It is mandatory for the warehouse to be outside the boundary area of ​​the Municipal Corporation.

Banks covered under Rural Storage Scheme

Urban Cooperative Bank

Regional Rural Bank

Commercial bank

North Eastern Development Finance Corporation

State Cooperative Agricultural and Rural Development Bank

State Cooperative Bank

Agricultural Development Finance Committee

Warehouse Subsidy Scheme 2021 Documents (Eligibility )

Farmers and agricultural organizations can avail the benefits of this scheme.

To be eligible for the scheme, the applicant must be a permanent resident of India

Aadhar card

Ration card

Bank account details

mobile number

Passport size photo

Address proof

Procedure for applying under rural storage scheme

Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the Apply Now button.

Now the application form will open in front of you.

You have to enter all the information asked in this application form.

After this you will have to attach all the important documents.

Now you have to click on submit button.

In this way, you will be able to apply under the rural storage scheme.

contact information

Through this article, we have provided all the important information related to the rural storage scheme. If you are still facing any type of problem then you can solve your problem by contacting the helpline number or by email. The helpline number and email id are as follows.