(Registration) UP Kaushal Satrang Yojana 2021: Online Application | Application form

UP Kaushal Satrang Yojana Has been announced by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Yogi Aditya Nath ji to start providing employment to the unemployed youth of the state. Under this scheme, skill training and employment opportunities will be made available to the youth of UP by the state government (Skill training and employment opportunities will be provided to the youth of UP by the state government.). UP Kaushal Satrang Yojana Focuses mainly on skill development. Today we are going to provide you all the information related to this scheme like application process, documents, eligibility etc. through this article, so read our article till the end.

Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Satargan Yojana 2021

Under this scheme, a mega job fair will be organized in the employment offices of each district of the state. It is a Skill Development Scheme 2020 to provide special training to 2.37 lakh people. Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Satargan Yojana 2021 Under this, there will be 7 fatalities which will provide employment opportunities to the educated youth of the state (There will be 7 fatalities which will provide employment opportunities to the educated youth of the state.). Interested beneficiaries of the state who want to get benefits under this scheme, then they have to apply under this scheme. Kaushal Satargan Yojana 2021 A budget of Rs. 1200 crores has been allocated by the state government.

Objective of UP Kaushal Satargan Yojana 2021

As you know, there are many people in the state who are unemployed and are looking for employment. Under this scheme skill training of youth of the state will be provided. Color scheme Not only will they create a bright future for anyone who attends the training course, but they will effectively hone their skills in the training college. In every district of Uttar Pradesh, new skill development centers will be set up so that the youth of the village do not go to the city areas. Kaushal Satargan Yojana 2021 New schemes will work together in the state to run smoothly. The details of which we have given below.

UP Kaushal Satrang Yojana 2021 highlights

Name of the scheme UP Kaushal Satrang Yojana Started by By Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath Ji

Beneficiary Unemployed youth of the state

an objective Providing employment to youth by training

7 schemes under Kaushal Satargan Yojana

CM Youth Hub Scheme – Under this scheme, the self-employment scheme of all the departments will work together for which 1200 crore rupees will be spent. In addition 30000 start up units will also be set up. Under this scheme, unemployed youth will be able to get suitable TMT according to their qualifications. The UP Yuva Hub Yojana will provide employment to millions of trained youth in the state.

Chief Minister Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme- Under this scheme, the youth of the state will be given honorarium of Rs 2500 / – by the government on apprenticeship in any industry and training will be provided to the unemployed people. Under this scheme, the central government will get Rs 1500, the state government Rs 1,000 and the remaining amount by the concerned industry. To be borne

District Skill Development Scheme – A committee constituted under the chairmanship of DM will be prepared in the district. Which will do job registration for unemployed youth of Uttar Pradesh.

Kaushal Fortnight Scheme at Tehsil Level – Under this scheme, information about LED van skill development schemes will be made available to the youth.

To provide employment by providing training – Under the scheme, an MoU has been signed with IIT Kanpur, IIM Lucknow. Where Arogya Mitra and cow parents will be trained under AMOU from Basic Education Department, Health Department and Animal Husbandry Department. Along with this, training of skill development will also be provided to out-of-school children.

Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) – Under this scheme, craftsmen associated with traditional industries will be certified.

AMOU has been done with three placement agencies – So that youths will be given better employment. Through these schemes, unemployed youth will be provided employment by the state government. With which they can easily afford their own and their family's expenses.

Benefits of UP Kaushal Satrang Yojana 2021

All unemployed youth of the state will be covered under this scheme.

Kaushal Satrang Uttar Pradesh 2021 Under this, skill training and employment opportunities will be provided to the youth of UP.

Under this, skill training and employment opportunities will be provided to the youth of UP. Beneficiaries will be linked to this scheme by organizing employment fairs in the state.

The state government will provide employment to youths under this scheme by training them.

UP Kaushal Satrang Yojana 2021 07 new schemes have also been formed for.

07 new schemes have also been formed for. People of all sections of the state will take advantage of this scheme.

The salary received by the beneficiaries will be transferred to their bank account.

Under the skill development scheme, the youth going through unemployment will get relief and there will be no need to wander for the job.

Documents of Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Satrang Scheme 2021 (Eligibility)

Applicant must be a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh.

The beneficiary should not have any other job ie the person should be in the unemployment category.

Unemployed youth of the state

Applicant’s Aadhar Card

Address proof

Bank account number

mobile number

Passport size photo

How to apply for UP Kaushal Satrang Yojana 2021?

Interested beneficiaries of the state UP Kaushal Satrang Yojana 2021 If you want to apply for getting employment by getting training under, then they will have to wait a little longer. As it is announced to start this scheme right now, as soon as this scheme will be started completely, and after that as soon as the process of application will be started under this scheme, we will give you through this article After this we will tell you that unemployed youth of Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Satargan Yojana 2021 Will be able to apply under the scheme and avail the benefit of the scheme.