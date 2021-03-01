(Registration) WB Krishak Bandhu Scheme 2021: Online Form, Benefits

Krishak Bandhu Scheme Online | WB Krishak Bandhu Scheme Registration | WB Krishak Bandhu Yojana Online Form

For the benefit of the farmers of the state of West Bengal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has come out Krishak Bandhu Yojana Which will be eligible for all farmers in the state of West Bengal. Today in this article, we will share different details about Krishak Bandhu Yojana with our audience like eligibility criteria, application process, process to check beneficiary list, application status, benefits, facilities, and status of all Other details related to the process plan to investigate.

West Bengal Krishak Bandhu Scheme

Through the implementation of Krishak Bandhu YojanaFarmers in the West Bengal region will receive certain benefits such as assured income and death benefits whenever or wherever they are needed. Through the implementation of the scheme, many benefits will be taken by the farmers which will be mainly the financial benefits promised by the Chief Minister of the state of West Bengal. This scheme will prove to be the biggest asset in terms of financial help for all those farmers who are poverty stricken in India.

Objective of WB Krishak Bandhu Yojana

The main objective of the WB Krishak Bandhu Yojana is to provide financial assistance to the farmers of the state of West Bengal. Along with financial assistance under the scheme, life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh will also be given to the beneficiaries. With the help of financial incentives provided by the government, the families of the farmers will become self-dependent in such a way that they do not need to depend on others for their needs. With the help of WB Krishak Bandhu Yojana, financial condition of farmers will also improve.

Details of Krishak Bandhu Yojana

Name Krishak Bandhu Yojana Launched by Mamata Banerjee The beneficiaries

Farmers in West Bengal Declared on 1 January 2019 official website http://krishakbandhu.net/

Benefits of Krishak Bandhu Yojana

The Krishak Bandhu Yojana announced by the Chief Minister has many benefits. West Bengal State She is MS Mamta Banerjee. Some of the benefits are given below: –

According to the plan, each beneficiary will be given a life insurance of Rs 200000.

All farmers who died accidentally in the process of implementation of the scheme will be provided with insurance cover.

Crop insurance of Rs 5000 will be given to the beneficiaries in two installments.

A budget of 3 thousand crore rupees has been set for the implementation of this scheme.

Insurance cover will be provided between 15 days after the death of the victim.

The premium for crop insurance will also be provided by the state government to all the beneficiaries under the scheme.

5,000 rupees per acre in two installments is also provided to the beneficiaries, one in Kharif and the other in Rabi season.

Documents required for death benefit claim

Id proof attested copy

Death certificate attested copy

Krishak Bandhu Card Attested Copy

Declaration of self-attested copy of the applicant

RoR Attested Copy

Legal / natural guardian declaration in case of minor claimant

Components of the scheme

Two components of the West Bengal Krishak Bandhu Yojana for the year 2020 are given below: –

Assured Revenue Under assured income, financial assistance will be provided to all the farmers and beneficiaries who will be selected in the scheme. Two more options are given below the scheme: – Farmers with more than one or more acres of land will get Rs. 5000 Pa for both Rabi and Kharif seasons. The first installment will be provided in the month of June The second installment will be provided in the month of November. Also, farmers get Rs. Minimum assistance of Rs. 2000 per year on pro-rata basis.

Under assured income, financial assistance will be provided to all the farmers and beneficiaries who will be selected in the scheme. Two more options are given below the scheme: – death benefit- Under the death benefit scheme, the families of the farmers received Rs. All the 2 lakh farmers, including those who are between 18 and 60 years of age, can take advantage of the new insurance policy, including suicide.

registration process Krishak Bandhu Scheme

If you want to register for Krishak Bandhu Yojana then you can follow the simple steps given below: –

Go for it first official website Krishak Bandhu Scheme

Krishak Bandhu Scheme Home page will open in front of you

Now you have to click on the home page About Krishak Bandhu

Now you have to click on log in

After that, you have to click Sign up

Now a new page will open in front of you

On this new page you will have to enter all the necessary information like your department, role, district, email address, password, name, mobile number, designer, etc.

Now you have to click submit

After that, you have to login to the portal using your login credentials.

Now you have to click on Krishak Bandhu Yojana

The application form will appear on your screen

You have to enter all the necessary details in this application form

Now you have to upload all the necessary documents

After that you have to click on submit

By following this process you can register under Krishak Bandhu Yojana

Application Process

If you want to apply for West Bengal Krishak Bandhu and you want to download the online form then you can follow the simple steps given below: –

First of all, go to the link given here for the official application form for the scheme

See the application form on the webpage.

Fill all the details asked in the form.

Click Submit.

Know about this scheme

Go to official website Krishak Bandhu Scheme

Krishak Bandhu Scheme Home page will open in front of you

On the home page, you have to click About Krishak Bandhu

After that, a new page will open before detailing the scheme.

You can see every detail about Krishak Bandhu from this page

Login to the portal

Go to official website Farmer brothers

Farmer brothers Home page will open in front of you

On the homepage, you have to click About Krishak Bandhu

Now you have to click on log in

After that, you have to enter the username and password

Now you have to click on login

You can login on the portal by following this procedure

Agent login process

To tour official website Krishak Bandhu Scheme

Krishak Bandhu Scheme Home page will open in front of you

Now you have to click on a Niggardly farmer brothers

After that, you have to click log in

Now you have to click on Agent login

After that, you will have a new page

You must enter your username and password on this new page.

After that, you have to click on login

You can login agent by following this procedure

Password recovery process

First, go to official website The farmer brother.

The farmer brother. Home page will open in front of you

After that, you have to click About Krishak Bandhu

Now you have to click on log in

After that, you have to click Forgot your Password

Now you will have a new page where you have to enter your email id

After that, you have to click on OTP

Now you have to put OTP in the OTP box

A new page will appear where you have to enter your new password

Now you have to click on confirm

You can reset your password by following this procedure

How to check Krishak Bandhu scheme beneficiary list

If you want to check the beneficiary list of the scheme then you can follow the simple steps given below: –

First, go to official website By the year 2020 for the farming brothers.

By the year 2020 for the farming brothers. Click on the tab named Krishak Bandhu on the web page.

A new web page will be displayed in which you will have to login through your details.

After logging in through your details, click on Find Beneficiary .

. On the new web page, make your selection Block Maitha And District .

And . Finally, a PDF list of beneficiaries will be downloaded to your computer.

Find your name in the list.

Download Death Benefit Application Claim Form

Browse official website of WB Krishak Bandhu

of WB Krishak Bandhu To download the application form, find the Death Benefit Claim Form or click here directly

Download application form

Take a print out of the form

Fill the details in the form like Wife / Son Name (Claimant)

Attach the documents listed above with the form

Send the application to the Assistant Director Agriculture of the respective block of your district.

Helpline number