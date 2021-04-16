Regretting my decision #riansh #ff (episode 5) – TMT Updates

Hello guys. Hope u are nice.

The episode begin with siya going to her room. Dadi sighs .

Dadi:- all of us deserve this if we had listened to her nothing would occur . However now we have to mend it . Vansh can be damaged I must see him .(sighs)

Dadi went to his room nd knocks and says vansh beta pls bahar aajoa . I do know we did mistake however pls don’t do like this.

V:- Dadi pls go depart me alone.(damaged voice)

Dadi:- vansh see if u will do like this if u will shatter then how will u discover ridhima and u want to search out ridhima quickly after which solely siya can even discuss pls beta come outdoors eat one thing.

Vansh by some means get satisfied by dadi’s phrase bcs it’s not the time to be weak he want to search out ridhima by any means.

Vansh opens the door and discover dadi standing there with meals. Dadi makes him facet and get within the room and after seeing the room situation she suppose we did so unhealthy solely ridhima was the one who may deal with vansh and love him to no bounds. However now firstly I must deal with vansh.

She comes close to him and drag him contained in the room closing the door and make him sit on the mattress

Dadi:- vansh now firstly eat . Then we’ll focus on something okay

V:- Nahi dadi I must go to search out ridhima don’t know by which state she can be dadi I must go.

He tries to face up however dadi maintain hus wrist making him sit once more

Dadi:- vansh I do know we have to discover ridhima however firstly eat somebody bcs then solely u would get vitality to search out ridhima okay so now eat and if u don’t eat and when u will discover ridhima if she would see u on this state toh she is not going to really feel good proper. I do know she is indignant and he or she would even say I don’t care however deep down it could harm her to see u on this state so pls eat if not for urself or me then for ridhima’s sake. Pls

Vansh sighs and begin consuming however he even didn’t had the vitality to eat a chew so dadi took a chew and fed him however nonetheless he can eat them. Dadi retains a hand on his shoulder and plead him by her eyes. Vansh slowly nods and with a lot problem he eat .

Dadi:- so now u ate simply go and prepare I’ll get the room settled okay

He noda and went to toilet however nonetheless misplaced in ideas. Dadi sighs seeing his state and really feel pity on vansh state and responsible for ridhima.

She comes down and instruct the servants to scrub his room

Whn the servants went to his room and began cleansing he shouted and stated how dare u contact my ridhima’s factor go now (shouting)

All relations got here and dadi stated vansh relax they’re simply right here to ean ur room 9n my saying what’s the issue.

V:- dadi noone is allowed to the touch ridhima’s factor I actually will clear the room however nobody else ought to come right here and contact her issues.

UNDERSTOOD.

Servants nods in worry and exit of his room.

Dadi pats on his shoulder and say vansh relax okk nobody will contact her issues . Simply relax.

All leace his room and vansh cleans up his room.

After a while he calls angre to his examine.

V:- Angre get ur entire company on work however discover ridhima by any means simply discover her. Okay (anger and looking out on the picture body of ridhima and caress it )

A:- Boss I’ll discover it out u don’t fear we’ll discover bhabhi quickly

Vansh nods and angre goes out of his room.

V:- Ridhima am very sorry pls forgive me am actually sorry pls come again I’ll settle for all ur hatred however pls come again I’ll do something for u however pls come again( crying whereas saying this ro the picture body)

Subsequent day at VR mansion

V(hurry) Angre inform me did u discover ridhima . The place is she? How is she? Give me the tackle I wish to meet her angre simply say one thing

A:- Boss until now there are not any traces of bhabhi.

V(anger):- what the hell angre simply get ur finest detective and discover ridhima. JUST FIND HER . Rattling it.

Angre nods and goes.

Vansh sit on the chair of his examine and converse to picture body

V:- Ridhima the place are u . The place did u go? (Crying)

Angres examine that there’s a assembly scheduled of vansh and he must exit of metropolis however he received’t gi he is aware of .

He then went to aryan (no chachu right here but when I wanted him I’ll vet him within the ff )

A:- umm… ayran u know vansh bhai just isn’t within the state of going anyplace and there’s a necessary assembly out of metropolis and u must go there right now. I’ll give u all the small print pls go

Ar:- umm. Okay however are u certain I’d ve capable of deal with it(elevating his one eyebrow)

A:- we don’t have some other possibility so pls u go there these are the ticket . It’s of 4 days and I’ll ship u all the small print okay

Aryan nods

Precap:- Some friends to Malhotra mansion. Guess who?

So tilm then guess who and guys am having some community points so subsequent episode would take time. Until then take care. Luv u all

