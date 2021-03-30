Regular practice of this asana will relieve the problem of indigestion and constipation in summer – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Where all asanas are performed before meals, Vajrasana is the only posture that is performed after meals. Anyone can practice Vajrasana. It proves to be extremely beneficial for all. It makes the digestive system strong, as well as relieves other stomach problems. Whereas other asanas are done only from 30 seconds to 1 minute, Vajrasana can also be performed from half an hour to an hour.

Method of performing Vajrasana

Vajrasana is very easy to do. To do this, first of all sit on your knees. Slide slightly backwards and sit with the hips on the heel. Keep the head straight and hands on your knees. Do not keep the body tilted. Now close your eyes and focus on breathing and exhaling. In the initial days, practice the asana regularly for 5 – 10 minutes and then gradually increase it to 20 – 30 minutes.

Benefits of performing Vajrasana

-Helps to reduce labor pain in pregnant women and also relieve menstrual problems.

– Regular practice of Vajrasana improves digestion and eliminates constipation problem.

Along with strengthening the lips, it also gives relief in lower back pain.

-Rose Vajrasana can easily reduce abdominal fat, so keep practicing it to lose weight.

These people should not do Vajrasana

– People who have had knee surgery, do not do this asana.

-Don’t bother people with back bone.

– People suffering from intestinal ulcers and hernia should not do Vajrasana at all.