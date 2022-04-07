Reinhilde Declair (73) passed away. radio 1

Reinhilde DeclareOne of Flanders’ best known and most loved actresses is no more. He died of cancer at the age of 73. Reinhilde was the actor’s two years younger sister john declairI she played in different companies such as Blue Monday Companylater it theater house Of Theater Antigone. Declare was also a director.
Tutti Fratelli posted this on Instagram and Facebook:
The general public mainly knows Reinhilde Declare by Flemish movies and TV seriesHe played his first film role in a Belgian film “Camera Tomorrow” Since 1973. In the film, in which a group of radical youths try to oppose the system, she can be seen as Reinhilde. In 1980 Declair played a gypsy woman in the famous Flemish film “Shechem White”Directed by Robbe de Hurt.
Fixed Values in the Television Landscape: From “Momo” to “Flesh and Blood” to “Beau Sejour”
Later, the actress became a fixture in the television landscape. 1997…
