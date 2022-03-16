: Reinventa-Tech closes its 1st edition in Spain ::

Oracle Women’s Leardership, an Oracle volunteer organization that aims to attract, train and develop female leadership, celebrated the closing of the 1st edition of the Reinventa-Tech program. The initiative, which seeks to help lay the foundations for female employability and reduce the unemployment rate among women, came to an end yesterday, with the beginning of a new professional stage in the lives of 18 women who have decided to “reinvent themselves” and prepare to enter the job market in the technology sector.

“Reinventa-Tech is a program for social change. At Oracle we had the urgency to contribute to laying the foundations for female employability through training and technology. For this reason, we are committed to an inclusive program in which gender diversity is the main engine of change. Thanks to the collaboration of Oracle University, we have been able to provide the appropriate training to 17 women who have decided to turn their professional lives around and make their way in the world of technology”recounted Albert Triola, CEO of Oracle and who has inaugurated the event.

During the ceremony, held at the Castellana 81 Auditorium in Madrid, the 17 women who have participated in the program were present and four of them have shared their experience throughout the process of reinventing themselves professionally. The closing of this great stage for each one of them was celebrated together with all the partners of the initiative, as well as with Maria Angeles Fernandezthe forerunner of the project at Oracle Women’s Leadership.

“Women are, without a doubt, the group that is suffering the most from job destruction during the health crisis caused by Covid-19. To help lay the foundations for female employability and reduce the unemployment rate among women, Oracle Women’s Leadership has launched this beautiful project in November 2020. In the last year we have been able to provide a new opportunity in the workplace to through learning a series of highly valued and demanded technological skills in all sectors and industries of the country. Specifically, we have created four training routes: Java Development, Digital Marketing, Data Analysis and Database and Cloud Operation. After a year of much effort, study and dedication on the part of each of the program participants, we are very happy to celebrate this new stage in the lives of all those women who have decided to turn their professional careers around. We are also very grateful to be able to be together today with our partners, Abast, Accenture, Arin Innovation, Avanttic, Evolutio, NTTDATA, T-Systems and Quistor, who have made this inspiring project possible and who have given job opportunities to almost all the “ Reinvent-Tech girls”has declared Maria Angeles Fernandez.

Also present at the event Cruz Sanchez de Laraexpert lawyer in Human Rights and Vice President of the newspaper EL ESPAÑOL, and the future godmother of the second edition of Reinventa-Tech. “It is an enormous privilege to accompany the process of reinventing women. What we have seen here is proof that Oracle and its partners have consistently worked on business initiatives that seek real change in society. Undoubtedly, Reinventa-Tech is an inclusive program that is committed to female talent as a driver of change. Today is a day that we celebrate female leadership and the strength of women in the world of work. It is a pleasure to see the reinvention of all the “Reinventa-Tech girls” who, thanks to the program, have been able to get out of unemployment supported by technology, without a doubt one of the most promising sectors. This engine of social change launched by Oracle and its partners cannot stop working, so I am very excited to be part of this great project as godmother of the next edition of Reinventa-Tech”Cruz Sánchez de Lara commented.

A program to reinvent yourself

Driven by Oracle Women’s Leardership, a movement that seeks to promote female leadership, Reinventa-Tech has identified a total of 18 unemployed women living in Spain, with university studies, previous work experience and a desire to reinvent themselves. The objective was to train them in the field of new technologies, a field in which the offer of jobs exceeds 500,000 a year in the EU as a whole. Reinventing oneself through certification in the latest technologies is a good way of trying to put an end to the pressing problem of female unemployment. In its first edition, Reinventa-Tech opened a door to 17 unemployed women in Spain for their future incorporation into the technology business sector.

Depending on the training route chosen, 85% of the selected women have achieved their certification during the year 2021, obtaining the specific knowledge necessary to facilitate their access to new opportunities in the labor market. This entry into the labor market has been possible thanks to the collaboration of Oracle partners: Scope, Accenture, Arin Innovation, Avanttic, Evolutio, NTTDATA, T-Systems and Quistor, who joined the initiative and promised to provide them with a work contract where they could develop their learning and consolidate their knowledge. The learning program went through three phases: launch (November 2020), knowledge development (December 2020 to December 2021), and closure (current phase).

Thanks to Oracle partners, the “Reinventa-Tech girls” manage to make their way in a completely new professional environment in the world of technology. The effort and spirit of improvement shown has allowed the women who participated in the 1st edition of the initiative to achieve their dream. This is how four of the participants in the closing act presented their experiences:

“In 2020, I had to close my business in Córdoba and a family business in Peru, founded by my mother 40 years ago. It was without a doubt the most difficult moment of my life. I learned about the Reinventa-Tech program through a friend and I immediately decided to apply because I needed to reinvent myself after everything that had happened. The day they called me to inform me that I had been one of those selected to participate in the program was the happiest day of my life. If it weren’t for Oracle, for the support of the project’s mentors and organizers, for the training and study hours, it wouldn’t have been possible. Today, all the program participants are certified and we feel very powerful, reinvented, excited and energized for the next step, but, above all, grateful for Oracle that has given us this magnificent opportunity”, Flavia Gotuzzo, Database and Cloud Administrator program.

“A few days ago we celebrated Women’s Day. A day of struggle for our rights and union among all of us. Throughout the last year, in the program, we have encountered many difficulties, but the spirit that we have built together and our union was what has helped us to get ahead. Stronger. Together as women we have a lot to contribute, and we will surely contribute a lot to the technology sector. I can only thank Oracle and its partners who have believed in us and have given us an opportunity in the most difficult time of our lives”, Raquel Moreno, Digital Marketing program

“We are 17 women on the show, each with their own different story and background. We are women who do not settle, and if we were not comfortable with the situation we faced just a couple of years ago, we have decided to change. We have decided to reinvent ourselves. Throughout the program, we have had very good moments, but also very difficult ones. After overcoming all the challenges, I have achieved my certification and 5 months ago I joined Avantic. I can only thank Oracle and its partners, especially Avantic, which has given me the opportunity to reinvent myself professionally and change my life”, Isabela Wawrzyniak Java Programming Program

“When we started this program we all had very different personalities and profiles, but what united us was our desire to rejoin the world of work, as we were facing difficult times and we really wanted to learn about technology. I have been very excited to participate in the project, which has given me new knowledge and training, an exceptional team and mentors, always willing to help and who have motivated us a lot to continue fighting to achieve our goal. I have lost my job during the pandemic and I have gone through the hardest time of my life, but thanks to Oracle and its partners, I have had the opportunity to reinvent myself and give a new direction to my professional career”, Marilyne Thomas, Data Analytics Program