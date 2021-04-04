Rekha Has An Epic Reply To Question About Falling For A Married Man – Tech Kashif

The popular music reality show Indian Idol has brought many evergreen stars as guests during season 12. After Neetu Kapoor, Rekha made an appearance on Saturday’s Indian Idol 12 and won everyone’s hearts with her beauty and charm. From performing on stage to giving ‘Shagun’ to participants, there were many talking points in the episode.

One of them was Rekha’s epic response to Jay Bhanushali’s statement about falling in love with a married man. Jay, who is hosting the show in the absence of Aditya Narayan, pointed to a contestant and asked, “Rekhaji, Nehu, kabhi aapne dekha hai ki koi aurat itna pagal horahi hai kisi aadmi k liye, woh bhi shaadi shuda aadmi k liye? (Rekhaji, Nehu, have you ever noticed a woman falling hard for a man, that too for a married man?). “

To this Rekha quickly said, “Mujhse puchiye na (ask me).” After Jay appeared to be confused, Rekha quipped, “Maine kuch nahi kaha (I didn’t say anything).” Jay then said, “Kya baat hai. Yeh laga sixer (Wow. That was a sixer).”

To this the audience erupted into laughter. Vishal Dadlani and a few parents of the contestants were also seen giving her a standing ovation.

In the episode, Rekha was seen giving Arunita Kanjilal a piece of her ‘Gajra’ as Shagun for her performance. Rekha was also seen getting emtional after Sawai Bhatnagar’s rendition of Lambi Judaai. Sawai was also seen being overwhelmed and crying after Rekha praised him. Rekha also performed on Muqaddar Ka Sikandar title track and even danced on stage.

Indian Idol 12 is judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Host Aditya Narayan recently announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and hence Jay has stepped in for him.