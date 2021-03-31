LATEST

Rekha plays ‘Tabla’ on Vishal Dadlani’s head, looks fun on the set of Indian Idol 12 – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Avatar
By
Posted on
Rekha plays 'Tabla' on Vishal Dadlani's head, looks fun on the set of Indian Idol 12 - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

TV’s famous singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 12’ makes headlines with its talented contestants as well as celebrity guests every week. In the past, Neetu Kapoor participated on the show, while now there are a lot of discussions about actress Rekha in ‘Indian Idol 12’. Rekha had recently reached the show as a celebrity guest. During this, he had a lot of fun together with the judges of the show. Vishal Dadlani, one of the judges of ‘Indian Idol 12’, has shared some pictures of Rekha’s interesting style on her social media account, in which she is seen playing ‘tabla’ on Vishal’s head.

Has shared some interesting pictures with actress Rekha on her Instagram account. In these photos, Rekha is seen in a mood of fun. Rekha entered the show wearing a golden and maroon color saree on the show. He complemented his look with heavy jewelery. In the picture shared by Vishal, Rekha is seen playing ‘tabla’ on her bold head. Which Vishal has also mentioned in the caption of the photo.

Vishal, sharing these pictures with Rekha from the set of ‘Indian Idol 12’, wrote in the caption – ‘Wonderful day… Swipe !! 1. Legendary Rekha Di hid and attacked me and shocked me with a tabla-roll on my head. 2. If I get a chance… obviously I would like to dance with the most expressive dancer (they called me all day calling Vishu ji! That deep voice… Oops!) ‘.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top