Rekha plays ‘Tabla’ on Vishal Dadlani’s head, looks fun on the set of Indian Idol 12 – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

TV’s famous singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 12’ makes headlines with its talented contestants as well as celebrity guests every week. In the past, Neetu Kapoor participated on the show, while now there are a lot of discussions about actress Rekha in ‘Indian Idol 12’. Rekha had recently reached the show as a celebrity guest. During this, he had a lot of fun together with the judges of the show. Vishal Dadlani, one of the judges of ‘Indian Idol 12’, has shared some pictures of Rekha’s interesting style on her social media account, in which she is seen playing ‘tabla’ on Vishal’s head.

Has shared some interesting pictures with actress Rekha on her Instagram account. In these photos, Rekha is seen in a mood of fun. Rekha entered the show wearing a golden and maroon color saree on the show. He complemented his look with heavy jewelery. In the picture shared by Vishal, Rekha is seen playing ‘tabla’ on her bold head. Which Vishal has also mentioned in the caption of the photo.

Vishal, sharing these pictures with Rekha from the set of ‘Indian Idol 12’, wrote in the caption – ‘Wonderful day… Swipe !! 1. Legendary Rekha Di hid and attacked me and shocked me with a tabla-roll on my head. 2. If I get a chance… obviously I would like to dance with the most expressive dancer (they called me all day calling Vishu ji! That deep voice… Oops!) ‘.