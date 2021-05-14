ENTERTAINMENT

Release date and time on Netflix!

Mine series is being displayed on Netflix and people are going berserk about the series because in general people have been going crazy about the K drama and as it has been so popular in recent times and that is simply because the Coronavirus has given so much boom to the entertainment industry as people have been searching for so much content on daily basis and in these times the K drama industry has boomed to another level only and this is the reason that people have been giving so much love to the new series ‘mine’ as they have already started speculating that what is going to happen in the new episode for this series and this is the debate that has also been trending on Twitter.

People have been wondering from all over the world that when it is going to be released in different countries as it is being watched and loved by different countries all over the globe, this is the topic of debate for the entertainment world this week and people are coming up with their own stories about the show as to what is going to happen in the next episode of the series and the internet has been showering with so many tweets of the different assumptions that people are carrying from all over the globe.

The best part is that people are trying to watch them in Korean languages only having the subtitles as English just to observe their actions as they are finding the language to be really attractive as it syncs better with the acting which shows the craze at which people are loving these K-dramas and not only that, the popularity of the K-Pop and K-Pop dramas is touching the roof and that is why the schedule of the next episode’s release is such a debate for people now this is the schedule.

The release date is going to be 15th May and these are the different zone timings-

  • PACIFIC TIME- 7:00 AM ON SATURDAY
  • CENTRAL TIME- 9:00 AM ON SATURDAY
  • EASTERN TIME- 10:00 AM ON SATURDAY
  • BRITISH TIME- 3:00 PM ON SATURDAY
  • EUROPEAN TIME- 4:00 PM ON SATURDAY
  • INDIA TIME-7:30 PM ON SATURDAY
  • JAPAN TIME- 11:00 PM ON SATURDAY
  • AUSTRALIA TIME- 11:30 PM ON SATURDAY

these are the timings of episode 3 of ‘mine’ that is going to be released on Saturday in all the continents and people are eagerly waiting for the next episode so to fill their craving a little, we have provided you with all of the important data.

