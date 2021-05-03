Release date and time Spoiler

The good news for the fans who are desperately waiting for the final episode of “Vincenzo” to watch on their phone and PC screens. The craze amongst the fans is clearly showing in the search history of their phones and they are eagerly waiting to know all the relevant details of the episode. To make their curiosity over we are present with the complete details of the final episode of K-Drama. The hit Korean series is ready to give amusement to its audiences and in this blog, we are telling the time and date and the streaming platform of episode 20.

For those who don’t know about the series, we would like to inform them that it is a South Korean Television Series and the series was started on 20th February 2021 and airs only on Saturday and Sunday. The series has been nothing short of unusual and has been made one of the most famous Korean Series on the whole platform. This most victorious Korean drama will be telecasted its finale season within a matter of hours.

Star Cast of Vincenzo Episode 20

Song Joong-Ki played the role of Vincenzo Cassano/ Park Joo-Hyung

Jeon Yeo-been played the role of Hong Cha-young

Ok Taec-yeon played the role of Jang Jun-woo / Jang Han-seok

Kim Yeo-jin played the role of Choi Myung-hee

Kwak Dong-Yeon played the role of Jang Han-seo

Yoo Jae-myung played the role of Hong Yoo-chan and many other fine actors are present in this series.

The story of the show revolves around an Italian mafia advocate who approaches Korea due to the disloyalty of the firm, mop out the criminal in a criminal’s way with an expert solo lawyer. Now the show is at the final end and the final episode will be streaming tomorrow. The 20th episode of Vincenzo is arranged to debut on Netflix on 2nd May 2021 on Sunday. The episode will telecast at 9 PM on Sunday in South Korea and in local time the expected date of the episode at around 11 PM in the local time on the same OTT platform Netflix. The viewers are excited to watch this final episode but at the same time, they are also feeling bad as the series is going to end with this final episode but as of now they can enjoy this episode. We will soon back with another update of your favorite web series, till then stay home stay safe.