Release date and who is in the HBO Max series

(CNN Spain) — The wait is over hbo max The date of the world premiere of the series “House of the Dragon” announced: it will take place on August 21 on the stage.

Series based on the book “Fire and Blood” by George RR Martin It is set 300 years before the events of the series, which captivated children and adults alike to “Game of Thrones”.

In a press release from the stage, the main cast is confirmed, which will be . is made of Paddy ConsidineMatt Smith, Olivia CookeEmma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabian Frankel and Rice …