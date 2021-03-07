Release date, cast, trailer and everything we know

The Titans return to the United States for a third season with a new home. Here is everything we know.

The superhero TV series is based on the DC Comics team Teen Titans. The show was renewed for a third season in November 2019, a few weeks before the second season ended.

TMTing for season three began on October 13, 2020 and will end on June 10, 2021.

The Titans return for a third season, and this time have a new home in the United States. Originally developed for the DC Universe app, only in the US, season three of the hit superhero series will make its debut on HBO Max.

Based on the DC Comics team Teen Titans, the show follows a group of young heroes who join forces and work together to fight evil and other threats. The Titans fight crime in various locations including Detroit and San Francisco.

Now we know that the third season is coming, but when will it come? Who are the artists and what can we expect? Season 2 ended with answers to many questions. While we don’t know much about the plot, here we know everything about Titans Season 3.

No official announcement from the creators has been made so far as to when we can expect the premiere of Titans season 3. The previous season premiered in October 2018 and September 2019, with a fall in the third season. Plans, as it delayed filming and pushed the premiere indefinitely.

It is now coming up for filming for the third season, which began on October 13, 2020 and ends on June 10, 2021. So if all goes to plan, we can expect Titans Season 3 to arrive in the fall of 2021. But these are unexpected times, so who knows? With the re-escalation of COVID-19 cases, we may see production delays, which may push the release forward next year.

Who will return to the Titans’ cast, and will the new members join?

By now, most of the cast of season 2 will return for a third season. Here is a confirmation list of all the cast members ready to return for the upcoming season:

Brenton Heights as Nighting

Anna Deep as Corey

Tegan Croft as Rachel

Connor Leslie as Donna Troy

Chelsea Zhang as Roza aka Ragger

Karran Walters as Jason Todd

Ryan Potter as the reshaping gar

Joshua Orpin as Konner aka Superboy

Alan Rixon as Hawk

Minka Kelly as Pigeon

Damaris Lewis as Blackfire

Kol king

Ian Glenn, who played Bruce Wayne in Season 2, will also return for the upcoming season. We will see many fan favorite characters from the world of Batman. Saavon Welch is confirmed to play the role of Barbara Gordon (Batgirl), while Jay Licorgo is cast as Tim Drake, the third Robin.

Do we currently have a season 3 trailer?

As filming goes on and ends on June 10, 2021, we cannot expect the trailer to release soon. Trailers typically fall a month around the premiere date. So once we know that we have a better idea. For now, watch the trailer for the second season:

When will season 3 of the titans air internationally?

Titans is a popular superhero show not only in the United States but also in other countries. Since HBO Max is not available outside the United States, fans are awaiting the show’s premiere on Netflix.

The big question now is when Titans Season 3 airs internationally on Netflix. Well, it depends when the show premieres on HBO Max. The previous season hit Netflix every January, but the series then had an autumn release schedule.

Given the release pattern of the previous two seasons, we expect season three to air on HBO Max 1-2 months after the show hits Netflix.