Release date of I Am Jazz season 7, cast, plot, spoiler and new season 2021 / canceled?

Initially billed as ‘All That Jazz’, ‘I Am Jazz’ is an American reality television series that was first released on July 15, 2015 on TLC. The show revolves around a transgender girl named Jazz Jennings. It also focuses on her family and how she should deal with teenage drama during her childhood, as society has different expectations from transgender people.
‘I Am Jazz’ initially took its title from ‘I Am Jazz: A Family in Transition’ which aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network. In addition, the show aired at the same time that Caitlyn Jenner received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, three months after coming out as a transgender woman. The coincidental timing must be one of the universe’s many happy mishaps, for the show that has pushed to normalize transgender people by showing them going through similar things to us.
‘I Am Jazz’, due to its dazzling premise, quickly became a viewer favorite and more people began tuning into TLC to watch the sensitive show. No wonder, it has spanned six incredible seasons so far. Now let’s see if there will be an ‘I Am Jazz’ season 7.
I Am Jazz Season 7 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?
‘I Am Jazz’ Season 6 was broadcast on January 28, 2020 on TLC. After airing eight episodes, it ended on March 17, 2020.
TLC has not yet extended or canceled the reality show for another season. However, given the simple yet heartfelt story of a young girl’s transitional phase, which has earned her so many fans, the series has huge potential to see another season. That is why we expect news about an extension in the coming months.
If the show is renewed, be aware that the show has been on a regular schedule for the past three seasons and will be released in the month of January every year. So if it sticks to this existing schedule, I Am Jazz season 7 should appear in somewhere January 2021.
I Am Jazz Season 7 Cast: Who Can Be In It?
The main cast of ‘I Am Jazz’ is of course Jazz Jennings and her family, including Sander Jennings, Ari Jennings, Greg Jennings, Griffen Jennings and Jeanette Jennings. This is because the whole show is structured to revolve around how the Jennings family transition with Jazz as a whole. In addition, Ahmir, Jazz’s ex, will perform, accompanied by her trans friend Noelle.
All cast members are expected to return in the coming season and new characters may also be thrown into the mix.
What Can I Am Jazz Season 7 Is About?
‘I Am Jazz’ is all about Jazz Jennings, a teenager from South Florida. She is a transgender girl who was an assigned male at birth. When she was just 4 years old, she was diagnosed with gender dysphoria – making her one of the youngest girls documented to be identified with this condition.
It was very difficult for her and her family in childhood to fight against society. Her parents, Jeanette and Greg, are her support system who decided to support her feminine gender. She also has three siblings and grandparents. Jazz has been in the spotlight since 2007 and has gained love from its fans all over the world. When she was 6, Barbara Walters interviewed her to discuss her gender identity.
Later, Jazz began to participate in various interviews, founded and co-wrote a book. She also gained popularity on YouTube after posting a video about her life. In 2015, she was about to enroll in high school when the series began.
In this show, Jazz talks about the struggles she faced when everyone was confused about her gender. The series showcases her daily routines, from shopping with Ari to spending time with her family at home. While the series focuses on the usual teenage anxiety that comes in high school, Jazz always has to carry the added burden of being transgender.
Season 6 sees Jazz going through her third gender affirmation procedure while getting the support of her ex-boyfriend Ahmir. Another big event on show this season is that Jazz is planning a fundraising activity to help her friend Noelle raise money for her own gender affirmation operation.
Finally, Jazz has to choose between her college options, having been selected for both Harvard and Pomona College. According to Jeannette, she shouldn’t go that far to California, as she’s “too unstable” from now on. Jazz gave her opinion on her dilemma, saying, “Between graduating high school, putting this drag show together, and preparing for college, I feel like there’s a 50-pound weight on my shoulder.”
She had also stated that she would postpone her enrollment in college. She explained, “After careful consideration, I decided to take a break before starting at Harvard. It was not an easy decision, but it is the right choice for me. The past few years have been so full and busy that I realized I could use some time to refocus and refocus to be the strongest version of myself. “
Season 7, as and when it happens, will pick up the story from here and continue to describe Jazz’s eventful journey as she hits several more milestones.
I Am Jazz Trailer:
You can check out the official teaser trailer for Season 6 below. All previous seasons are also available in the TLC Go app.