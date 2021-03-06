ENTERTAINMENT

Release date, plot, cast and all of the ‘Liplock’ web series. Ada Times

Adda Times has brought out a new Indian mystery thriller web series called ‘Liplock’. The Bengali web series ‘Liplock’ is currently running on Ada Times. ‘Liplock’ fell on the official Ada Times website and app for online viewing on January 20, 2020. The series has also been released in the Hindi dubbed version.

Plot liplock ‘web series plot

The story of ‘Liplock’ is about a young man who experiences interaction with supernatural forces. He has a dark past when he kills his mother. His life became more complicated after his mother’s death as the ghosts interacted with him in real life and on social media. Things are taking a different turn and now he will struggle for his life.

. From liplock ‘web series

The show’s creators chose the cast based on their auditions and the roles they had previously played on screen. The series belongs to the suspense genre, so it performed brilliantly to justify the characters.

  • Payal Roy
  • Preetha Sengupta
  • Ananya she
  • Preetam guha
  • Moonlight saha
  • Sauman Bose
  • Sayan Das Gupta

Release Date ‘Liplock’ Web Series

The mystery genre’s web series ‘Liplock’ has been streamed on the TheMiracleTech platform Ada Times. ‘Liplock’ was released on January 20, 2020. ‘Liplock’ has four episodes. The series’ cinematography has been done to amaze the audience and set high expectations. The web series is originally in Bengali, but is also available in Hindi.

