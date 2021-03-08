Release date, teaser, plot, cast and everything we know

The Family Man Season 2: The plot from the release date to the star cast, here is all you need to know about Season 2 of Family Man.

The first season of ‘The Family Man’ received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences. Its IMDb score is 8.6.

The release of the second season has been pushed several times and the makers are yet to announce an official release date.

Manoj Bajpayee starrer first season Family man Received excellent reviews. It was a huge success with an IMDb rating of 8.6. Since the first season ended on Cliffner, fans were super excited and eagerly waiting for the next season. The Family Man Season 2 is one of the much-awaited Hindi web shows of 2021. Here is all you need to know about The Family Man Season 2.

The Family Man Season 2: Plot and Storyline

The crime thriller series tells the story of a middle-class man who works as an intelligence officer for TASC, a specialized unit of the National Investigation Agency. While trying to save the country from terrorists, he must also protect his family from the effects of his secret, high pressure and low-paying TMT.

In season 1, Manoj and his team tried their best to save the country from Zulfikar, a deadly terrorist mission. In the final episode, TASC learns that Moosa plans to recreate the Bhopal gas tragedy in New Delhi. In the final scene of the first season, it is shown that the pressure has reached a critical threshold and toxic gases have started to leak. After reaching severe pressure, one of the containers suddenly bursts and the show ends on a cliffener.

In the second season, we expect more tension as the entire plot will be connected to London. Yes, Mission Zulfiqar has its origins in London and Manoj Bajpayee and his team will be on a mission to make it crack.

The Family Man Season 2 Star Cast

One of the main reasons for the success of the first season was the star cast. Manoj Bajpayee was a top tier as a middle class family man. South Indian actress Priyamani was subtle and sweet as Manoj Bajpayee’s wife. While the core cast is the same, the southern superstar actress Samantha Akkineni will make a digital debut next season. Family Man Season 2 is likely to have the main cast, including:

Manoj Bajpayee as Shrikant Tiwari

Samantha Akkineni made her digital debut with The Family Man Season 2

Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade

Neeraj Madhav as Mosa Rehman

Priyamani as Sumitra Tiwari

Shahab Ali as Sajid

Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya

Darshan Kumaar as Major Sameer

Pawan Chopra as Sharma

Mehak Thakur as Dhriti

Duleep Tahil as Kulkarni

Gul Panag as Saloni

Sharad Kelkar as Arvind

The first season of the show premiered on September 20, 2019. Shortly after the completion of the first season, Amazon Prime Video announced season 2 and filming began in November 2019. The shoot ended in March 2020.

TASC se red warning ka msg aa chuka hai, jald milte hai! @BuienRadarNL @BuienRadarNL @Rajkand# FamilyMan2 #Nofilming pic.twitter.com/yfUjo3f6WQ – manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) 28 November 2019

Speaking to an entertainment website, Priyamani said that the second season could be released on the streaming platform in October 2020. However, the release was delayed as directors Raj and DK needed more time for post-production.

While everyone expects the upcoming season to premiere in December 2020, the wait is getting longer. According to a report published in Half way through the day, The producers, Raj and DK, have been unable to complete the VFX work on the show after Pandemic and Lockdown.

The makers announced the official release date for January. Family Man season 2 was scheduled for release on February 12, 2021. However, Amazon Prime Video extended the release indefinitely due to controversy over Tandav, the other big show.

As confirmed by directors Raj and DK, the show is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer. The makers have not yet announced the exact release date. The show has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. While the wait for season 2 continues, you can stream The first season of The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video.

I don’t know about the timer here, but we’re having a blast with excitement [email protected] @Seattle_News @ Samanthaprabhu2 @ jeroenbakker1 @ Sharad 7 @BuienRadarNL # Dear # TheFamilyManOnPrime pic.twitter.com/LQYJTyxWl2 – Amazon Prime Video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 29, 2020

The Family Man Season 2 Teaser

The wait is finally over, as the makers have finally released the teaser. A 1-minute teaser promises a nerve-racking second season full of excitement and tension. Watch teaser:

Are you looking forward to the second season of The Family Man? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.