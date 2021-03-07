Release date, time, cast and more

After the huge success of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: VandeVision, Marvel’s next big show is set for Disney Plus.

First season of Vandavision Ended with an explosive finale that got us all sentimental. The two superhero-based miniseries show emerged as the best show of 2021, captivating MCU fans for nine weeks. On March 5, 2021, fans did not premiere the Wandavision finals. Well, no need to complain because Marvel is ready to release the next show ‘The Falcom and the Winter Soldier’ as part of Step four Of MCU.

The Disney Plus show produced by Malcolm Spellman is based on Marvel Comics characters Sam Wilson / Falcon and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier. A friend comedy adventure show set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with events taking place after the film Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Falcon and Winter Soldier Release Schedule

Falcon and Winter Soldier Will premiere on March 19, 2021. Unlike Wandavision, the show will not premiere on a single day with two episodes. There will be a new episode every week, with the finale on April 23, 2021, so there will be a total of six episodes. The number of episodes is small, so we can expect the duration of the episode to be 40 to 50 minutes. WandVision disappointed fans with short episodes, and they expect longer episodes this time.

Here is the full Falcon and Winter Soldier release schedule, with episode release times:

episode 1: Available March 19 – Midnight PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

case 2: Available March 26 – Midnight PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Episode 3: Available April 2 – Midnight PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Episode 4: Available April 9 – Midnight PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Episode 5: Available April 16 – Midnight PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Episode 6: Available 23 April – Midnight PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Falcon and Winter Soldier show details

After Vandevision, The Falcon and Winter Soldier are the second series in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Pick up after events Avengers: EndgameThe show focuses on Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon, who, after dealing with Captain America Shield, teamed up with Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, as flag-smashers to go on an anti-patriotic mission goes. .

Characters and characters

Here’s a look at the main characters who will appear on the show:

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Falcon: Captain America finally gave the shield Avengers: Endgame (2019), As he continues to use the name Falcon. The series traces Wilson’s actions after acquiring Captain America’s shield.

Captain America finally gave the shield (2019), As he continues to use the name Falcon. The series traces Wilson’s actions after acquiring Captain America’s shield. Sebastian Stein as Buck Barnes / Winter Soldier: The best friend of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, who resurfaced as an affected killer after he was assassinated during Tech War II.

The best friend of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, who resurfaced as an affected killer after he was assassinated during Tech War II. Daniel Bruhl as Baron Helmut Zemo: Daniel Bruhl returns as Baron Zemo, wearing his traditional purple mask from the comics.

Daniel Bruhl returns as Baron Zemo, wearing his traditional purple mask from the comics. Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter: Emily VanCamp is back as Sharon Carter aka Peggy’s niece and former agent of SHIELD

Emily VanCamp is back as Sharon Carter aka Peggy’s niece and former agent of SHIELD Wyatt Russell as John F. Walker: A military successor to Captain America created by the US government.

Watch the trailer here:

Are you excited about ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.