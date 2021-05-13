Release Time On OTT Platform, Story, Cast!

The good news for the fans of Salman Khan as his most awaited film titled “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” is finally appearing on the OTT platform. The film was previously decided to release in the theatres on the occasion of EID but due to the ongoing pandemic, the film is releasing on Thursday 13th May 2021 on the OTT platform. The film will be releasing in over 40 countries like Canada, Dubai, New Zealand, and the rest of the UAE and theatrical release in many overseas markets on the special occasion of Eid. The trailer of the film is already released which created a hustle amongst the fans of Salman Khan and now the entire film at your doorstep.

Radhe Hindi Movie Twitter Reaction Live Review:

The astonishing film is directed by the most sensational versatile director Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman khan itself along with Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri, and Zee Studios. This film is an official remake of the Korean film “The Outlaws” in the year 2017. From the day the film was announced to be release the fans are dying to watch their favorite actor Salman Khan on the screen. The EID special action thriller is ready to release today around 12 PM on the ZEE’s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex and also available on Zee5.

Star Cast of “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”:-

Salman Khan played the role of Radhe

Disha Patani played the role of Diya Abhyankar

Randeep Hooda played the role of Rana

Jackie Shroff played the role of Avinash Abhyankar brother of Diya

Sudhanshu Pandey played the role of Dilawar

Megha Akash played the role of Nikisha

Bharath played the role of Sarvesh

Gautam Gulati played the role of Girgit and many other prominent actors are portraying the roles.

Salman Khan is also excited about the film and during his virtual interaction with media, Salman Khan informed that the film consists of three villains. “We have three villains Gautam Gulati, Sang Hae from Bhutan and then there is Randeep Hooda. They are mindblowing in the film and they look admiration only. They already made Radhe fil much interesting to watch. The opposition is so destructive.” He further added “Radhe is a fresh film so we will not repetition what we have previously done in formers films. I want my fans to watch the film and share their opinions with us and their experiences.”