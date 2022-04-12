Released: Nets Injury Report Against Cavs

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday evening for the play-in tournament, and have announced their injury reports for the game.
His injury report has been updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time.
Ben Simmons and Joe Harris have been dropped, while Goran Dragic is available and Seth Curry is listed as a potential.
The winner of the competition advances to the NBA playoffs immediately, while the loser gets another chance to win the game.
