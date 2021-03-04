Released on Friday: Who will be the winner? – TheMiracleTech

After the lockdown was lifted and cinemas were allowed to screen films no other film industry could revive so well and like Tollywood. Since December, Tollywood has given some hit films like Crack, Uppena and Nandhi.

To support film lovers, at least 4, 5 films are getting hit in theaters every week. This Friday, it is going to be a battle of small and medium grade films. 11 films are releasing on 5 March. Prominent among these are A1 Express, Power Play and Shaadi Mubarak.

A1 Express:

Touted as Tollywood’s first sports drama based on hockey, A1 Express is the historical silver jubilee film of its hero Sundardeep Kishan. Lavanya Tripathi is the leading lady. Apart from Telugu states, A1 Express is also going to release well in USA through its distributors Great India TMTs.

Happy marriage:

In the lead roles of TV star RK Sagar and debutant actress Raghunath, this young romantic entertainer is being presented by Dil Raju and has helped the film to a great buzz. Popular American distribution house Nirvana Cinema is releasing the film in the US.

power play:

For the first time, Raj Tarun is attempting an intense action thriller. This is his second film with his Ore Buzzjiga director Vijay Kumar Konda. Talented actress Poorna will be seen in a negative role. Great India TMTs is releasing the film in the United States, while Southern Star International and Manu are releasing it in Australia and the Middle Eastern regions.

Apart from the above three films, Rajendra Prasad’s climax, Play Back, A, Vikramarkudu, Gaza Kesari, and Davineni are also going to test their luck tomorrow.

