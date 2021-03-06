Reliance Geobook | Low cost laptop, features, specifications, expected price

Loading...

Complete details of Reliance JioBook Low-Cost Laptop, Features, Specification and Expected Price

Loading...

It is all set for Reliance Telecom to enter India’s domestic market. It has been officially announced that the telecom giant will soon launch a low cost Geobook laptop in the market. According to official sources from XDA Developers, Jio has been working on this product since September 2020 and has developed the product prototype. However, the product is still in the testing phase and is expected to be released soon by the end of this year. The upcoming low-cost laptop JioBook will have all the features of a good laptop.

Loading...

Loading...

Please visit our latest article: Check LIC Policy Status Online and Offline

Loading...

Through this article, we give you complete information about the latest innovation of Reliance JioBook.

Loading...

Reliance Geobook

This article gives complete details about Reliance JioBook Laptop, Features, Expected Price and Specifications.

Loading...

Features of Reliance JioBook

Let’s see the features of Reliance’s latest innovation named JioBook.

Loading...

Loading...

JioBook laptop has been claimed to be 4G Ready Low-Cost Laptop from Reliance.

Reliance’s upcoming laptop will run with Android operating system.

It features 4G LTE connectivity, which enables high Internet connectivity.

The laptop is expected to come with “a recycled keyboard that comes with a window key”.

The main objective of bringing this laptop is to provide low budget laptop to the citizens.

As per official reports, the laptop is pre-loaded with Jio’s app.

Jio is also said to be partnering with China-based BlueBank Communication Technology for manufacturing.

The prototype image of the Reliance JioBook is going viral on the Internet. However, no official information has been provided by Reliance.

The laptop will most likely support cellular connectivity to the Jio’s network.

JioBook Prototype Image

Specifications of Reliance Low-Budget JioBook

Let us look at the specifications of the upcoming innovation from Reliance Telecom, JioBook as shown below.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Reliance JioBook will work on Android 10 operating system. However, it is claimed as JioOS.

The upcoming laptop supports 4G LTE connectivity.

It is said to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor, and it will use its Snapdragon X12 4G modem for connectivity.

It will also have dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The most anticipated JioBook will come with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

Also, the screen size is unknown, but the JioBook is said to come with a 1366 × 768 pixel resolution display.

The laptop is a small-to-mid, sleek black and includes a Windows key on its keyboard.

Reliance JioBook Expected Price

According to reports, there is a lot of discussion on the internet about JioBook Laptop.

The JioBook is said to be a low-cost laptop that falls within the budget.

However, we do not have any information about the price of the laptop in this example.

We will share all the necessary details once the same official announcement is made.

Please visit our latest article: EPFO ​​WhatsApp Helpline Number

Loading...

Disclaimer: We try to present all the details of the upcoming JioBook Laptop. We have made available information from reliable sources. However, Reliance Industries has no official information about the features, specifications or other details. Please note that once the final product comes to market, the features or specifications may change.

Loading...

Please visit our article: Sands Mobile App

Loading...

Official website of Reliance Jio

Loading...

Reliance JioBook Low Cost Laptop FAQ

What is the expected price of Reliance’s most awaited JioBook Laptop? In this example, there is no official information about the price of Reliance Geobook laptop which will come in the market soon. Loading... Is there any official announcement about Reliance Telecom regarding Reliance Geobook low cost laptop? RIL has not provided any information about the Reliance Geobook laptop. We can expect the announcement soon from Reliance officials. Loading... Is any online booking open for online booking of Reliance low cost laptop? No, the product is still in the testing phase. Apart from this, there has been no official confirmation regarding the launch of JioBook till date. Loading... Does JioBook Laptop support all the features of pre-existing laptops available in the market? Loading... Yes, Reliance Geobook will support all the features of existing laptops now available in the laptop market. Loading...