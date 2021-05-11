Reliance Industries and affiliates buy three-quarters of KG-D6 gas

Sources said that Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd and its partners have acquired more than 3/4% of the new gas versions from the company’s eastern offshore KG-D6 block, half the imported rate at the current government-determined price It will cost less than that, sources said.

Reliance and its partner BP Plc of the UK auctioned 5.5 million standard cubic meters of incremental gas per second from new discoveries in the KG-D6 block last week. Reliance’s oil-to-chemical (O2C) business unit extracted 3.2 million metric standard cubic meters per day (MMSCMD) of gas at the auction, with three sources said to have direct knowledge of the development.

He said that India Gas Solutions, a gas sourcing and marketing joint venture of Reliance and BP raised another 1 mmscmd. The remaining volume was extracted by Adani gas (0.15 mmscmd), IRM Energy (0.10 mmscmd), GAIL (30,000 cubic meters per day) and torrent gas (20,000 cubic meters per day).

Sources said the price discovered at the e-auction came at a discount of $ 0.06 for the Japan-Korea marker LNG price.

At current prices, this translates into a price of US $ 8-9 per million British thermal units, but buyers will pay less than half this rate.