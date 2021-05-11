ENTERTAINMENT

Reliance Industries and affiliates buy three-quarters of KG-D6 gas

Avatar

Sources said that Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd and its partners have acquired more than 3/4% of the new gas versions from the company’s eastern offshore KG-D6 block, half the imported rate at the current government-determined price It will cost less than that, sources said.

Reliance and its partner BP Plc of the UK auctioned 5.5 million standard cubic meters of incremental gas per second from new discoveries in the KG-D6 block last week. Reliance’s oil-to-chemical (O2C) business unit extracted 3.2 million metric standard cubic meters per day (MMSCMD) of gas at the auction, with three sources said to have direct knowledge of the development.

He said that India Gas Solutions, a gas sourcing and marketing joint venture of Reliance and BP raised another 1 mmscmd. The remaining volume was extracted by Adani gas (0.15 mmscmd), IRM Energy (0.10 mmscmd), GAIL (30,000 cubic meters per day) and torrent gas (20,000 cubic meters per day).

Sources said the price discovered at the e-auction came at a discount of $ 0.06 for the Japan-Korea marker LNG price.

At current prices, this translates into a price of US $ 8-9 per million British thermal units, but buyers will pay less than half this rate.

Related Items:

Most Popular

77
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
22
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top