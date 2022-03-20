Reliance Retail News, RRV bought 89 percent stake in lingerie brand Clovia: Reliance Retail Ventures buys 89 percent stake in online lingerie retailer Clovia

Reliance Retail Ventures (RRV) has now bought stake in online lingerie retailer Clovia, after Zivame and Amante. Reliance Retail has bought 89 percent stake in Clovia. The company has acquired this stake in a deal worth Rs 950 crore. The company said in a statement that the deal includes a primary investment and a secondary share sale. Reliance Retail Ventures said in a statement that Clovia’s founding team and management will own the remaining stake in the company.

Over 3500 Product Styles

The company said in a statement that Clovia was started in the year 2013 by Pankaj Varmani, Neha Kant and Suman Choudhary. Clovia offers over 3,500 product styles. Earlier, Reliance Retail Ventures had invested $240 million in Bengaluru-based firm Dunzo to pick up a 25% stake.



Know what Isha Ambani said

Commenting on the deal, Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures said, “Reliance has always been at the forefront of expanding choices and offering the best value proposition to consumers. We are delighted to add the style, quality and design based intimate wear brand ‘Clovia’ to our portfolio. We look forward to working with the strong management team at Clovia to take the business to greater heights.”

Reliance’s expertise in the retail sector will benefit

Pankaj Varmani, Founder and CEO, Clovia said, “Clovia is excited to be a part of the Reliance Retail family. With this partnership, we will benefit from Reliance’s scale and retail expertise. With this partnership, we will be able to take our brand to more places. We will emerge stronger in the intimate wear category through world-class quality, design and fashion. We look forward to make Clovia the most preferred brand in this category.”