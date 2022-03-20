BUSINESS

Reliance Retail News, RRV bought 89 percent stake in lingerie brand Clovia: Reliance Retail Ventures buys 89 percent stake in online lingerie retailer Clovia

Posted on
new Delhi: Reliance Retail Ventures (RRV) has now bought stake in online lingerie retailer Clovia, after Zivame and Amante. Reliance Retail has bought 89 percent stake in Clovia. The company has acquired this stake in a deal worth Rs 950 crore. The company said in a statement that the deal includes a primary investment and a secondary share sale. Reliance Retail Ventures said in a statement that Clovia’s founding team and management will own the remaining stake in the company.

Over 3500 Product Styles
The company said in a statement that Clovia was started in the year 2013 by Pankaj Varmani, Neha Kant and Suman Choudhary. Clovia offers over 3,500 product styles. Earlier, Reliance Retail Ventures had invested $240 million in Bengaluru-based firm Dunzo to pick up a 25% stake.

Know what Isha Ambani said
Commenting on the deal, Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures said, “Reliance has always been at the forefront of expanding choices and offering the best value proposition to consumers. We are delighted to add the style, quality and design based intimate wear brand ‘Clovia’ to our portfolio. We look forward to working with the strong management team at Clovia to take the business to greater heights.”
Amazon-Future-Reliance dispute: The country’s biggest corporate fight, ‘Holi Milan’ was prepared but then ‘Mahabharata’ started
Reliance’s expertise in the retail sector will benefit
Pankaj Varmani, Founder and CEO, Clovia said, “Clovia is excited to be a part of the Reliance Retail family. With this partnership, we will benefit from Reliance’s scale and retail expertise. With this partnership, we will be able to take our brand to more places. We will emerge stronger in the intimate wear category through world-class quality, design and fashion. We look forward to make Clovia the most preferred brand in this category.”

The brain will have to be praised sir: Kishore Singh made a junk bike worth 3 thousand E-Bike

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

647
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
532
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
468
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
446
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
425
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
413
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
398
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
388
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
387
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top