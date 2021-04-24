LATEST

Reliance to launch Rs 442 crore OFS on April 26 – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Avatar
By
Posted on
Avatar

Reliance Industries-promoted Hathway Cable & Datacom will launch a proposal on the market (OFS) on Monday.

Particularly, that is the second time in a month that Reliance shall be doing so. The ultimate provide on the market for Rs 853 crore was partially taken. Additional, the corporate, this month, will begin share sale of Rs 442 crore, with 205.44 million shares or 11.61 per cent stake, at a ground worth of Rs 21.50. The promoter group companies that may promote shares embody Jio Content material Distribution Holdings, Jio Web Distribution Holdings and Jio Cable and Broadband Holdings.

The target of the share sale by these companies is to acquire a minimal public holding in Hathway as per the norms set by the Securities and Change Board of India (SEBI). SEBI guidelines state that promoters can not maintain greater than 75 % in an organization.

On Wednesday, a 12 months after RIL introduced the transaction, Community 18 determined to go forward with the merger of Hathaway, DEN Networks and TV18 Broadcast. The delay in implementation was among the many causes for the cancellation of the amalgamation plan.

RIL is progressively decreasing its stake in Hathaway, surpassing its stake from 94.09 % within the quarter ended December 31, 2020 to 86.61 % within the three months ended March 31, 2021. Hathway was acquired by Reliance in October 2018.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
51
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
49
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
46
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
46
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
44
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
43
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
42
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top