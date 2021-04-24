Reliance to launch Rs 442 crore OFS on April 26 – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Reliance Industries-promoted Hathway Cable & Datacom will launch a proposal on the market (OFS) on Monday.

Particularly, that is the second time in a month that Reliance shall be doing so. The ultimate provide on the market for Rs 853 crore was partially taken. Additional, the corporate, this month, will begin share sale of Rs 442 crore, with 205.44 million shares or 11.61 per cent stake, at a ground worth of Rs 21.50. The promoter group companies that may promote shares embody Jio Content material Distribution Holdings, Jio Web Distribution Holdings and Jio Cable and Broadband Holdings.

The target of the share sale by these companies is to acquire a minimal public holding in Hathway as per the norms set by the Securities and Change Board of India (SEBI). SEBI guidelines state that promoters can not maintain greater than 75 % in an organization.

On Wednesday, a 12 months after RIL introduced the transaction, Community 18 determined to go forward with the merger of Hathaway, DEN Networks and TV18 Broadcast. The delay in implementation was among the many causes for the cancellation of the amalgamation plan.

RIL is progressively decreasing its stake in Hathaway, surpassing its stake from 94.09 % within the quarter ended December 31, 2020 to 86.61 % within the three months ended March 31, 2021. Hathway was acquired by Reliance in October 2018.