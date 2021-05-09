ENTERTAINMENT

Relief for home isolation patients, now oxygen cylinders will be found at home

The entire Noida has been divided into five parts to overcome the respiratory distress faced by the patients of home isolation. It will be the responsibility of three authorities and two bodies in these five parts to provide oxygen cylinders in time. The larger oxygen cylinder will be Rs 500, while the smaller cylinder will be Rs 200. Four thousand are infected in home isolation in the district.


DM Suhas LY has clearly directed that more and more centers should be established in the areas. The name of the marked place and its information will have to be given on Google. It will be the responsibility of all departments to ensure the system by putting more and more personnel.


Every day’s increasing case has increased the crisis of the country, but if you have a corona infected and you need oxygen, then you can sit in the house and treat yourself.

