Relief news for people who got the Corona vaccine in America …..

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that people who have taken both doses of the corona vaccine can resume their activities without following the mask and social distance, a 6-foot distance rule.

On the one hand, most countries of the world are suffering from corona infection, while on the other hand, there is a relief news for the people of America. It is no longer necessary for people who have been fully vaccinated in the US to wear masks or follow social distancing. This was said by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of America. Till now it was compulsory for people to wear masks.

The CDC announced that they are no longer recommending that fully vaccinated people be required to wear masks. pic.twitter.com/pFhJEtBepq– Joe Biden (@joiden) May 13, 2021

America is one of the countries most affected by Corona. In such a situation, this decision is a relief for the people here. Giving information about this, US President Joe Biden also said that if you are fully vaccinated, then you do not need to wear masks anymore. However, he also said, ‘After a year of hard work and so much sacrifice, now the rule is simple: either get a vaccine or always wear a mask.