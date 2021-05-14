Relief news regarding Driving License! You can get these work related to DL and RC done at home

The entire country is currently struggling with the Corona epidemic. In such a situation, there is a lockdown or curfew in many states. In such a situation, if you have to get your driving license, registration certificate (RC) related work done, then you may have problems in going to RTO, but for this you need not panic because you can tackle this job without going to RTO.

The Ministry of Road and Transport has brought new guidelines for the creation and renewal of driving license. Under this, you will not need to go out now.

The entire process of driving license online

There will be online access to get Learner’s license. Electronic certificate and documents can be used for medical certificates, learner’s license, driving license surrender and its renewal.

The process of registration of a new vehicle has also become easier. Renewal of registration certificate (RC) can now be done 60 days in advance. Let us tell you that the time limit for temporary registration has also been increased from 1 month to 6 months.

Validity of DL, RC has been extended

In late March, the Ministry of Roads and Transport has increased the validity of motor vehicle documents such as Registration Certificate (RC), Driving License (DL), Fitness Certificate, Permit Wagarah and increased it to 30 June 2021 due to increasing cases of Corona. .