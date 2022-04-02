Relieved Black Caps fight back to win after scary start

After recovering from a top-order collapse to secure a comfortable 118-run victory in the second ODI against the Netherlands in Hamilton, the Black Caps will be breathing a sigh of relief.

New Zealand celebrate a wicket against the Netherlands. (source: photosport)

After an hour of play at Hamilton’s Seddon Park on Saturday afternoon, it looked like the Black Caps were in for the most embarrassing defeat in their ODI history.

The world No. 1 team fell to 32/5 in the first 10 overs against the Netherlands, giving the touring team a strong chance of securing a historic win.

Only a sensational unbeaten century from captain and birthday boy Tom Latham, and some lower-order support, pulled the Black Caps to a respectable total of 264/9 at the end of their 50 overs.

