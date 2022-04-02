Relieved Black Caps fight to win back after scary start

The Black Caps must have heaved a sigh of relief after recovering from a top-order collapse to clinch an easy 118-run win against the Netherlands in the second ODI in Hamilton.

New Zealand celebrate a wicket against the Netherlands. (source: photosport)

After an hour of play at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday afternoon, it looked like the Black Caps were in for the most embarrassing defeat in their ODI history.

The world No. 1 team fell to 32/5 in the first 10 overs against the Netherlands, giving the touring team a strong chance of securing a historic win.

Only a sensational unbeaten century and some lower-order support from captain and birthday boy Tom Latham pulled the Black Caps to a respectable total of 264/9 at the end of their 50 overs.

