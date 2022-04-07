Remaining Premier League fixtures brutal for Toffees

Lost 3-2 to relegation rivals Burnley last night, left Everton’s The Premier League’s credibility hangs by a thread as a dog-accused scrap loom.

The Toffees have made a promising start to the campaign, despite having won only three Premier League games since the end of September.

A total of three red cards in his last four Premier League matches indicate a lack of discipline and an aura of despair. The club is spiraling out of control.

To make things worse, the appointment of Frank Lampard hasn’t had the desired response and Everton now find themselves neck-and-neck with Burnley over the prospect of playing championship football next season – at least, that’s the way the bookie is. Let’s see it, Sky Bet…